Cynthia Lopez to Head NY Women in Film and Television

Dave McNary

New York Women in Film & Television has named veteran media executive Cynthia López its new executive director, replacing Terry Lawler.

Lopez has won 11 news and documentary Emmy Awards, a Special Emmy Award for excellence in documentary filmmaking, three Peabody Awards, and two duPont-Columbia Awards. She was the executive vice president and co-executive producer on the PBS documentary series “POV.” She served as commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in 2014-15.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cynthia  López as NYWIFT’s newest executive director,” said NYWIFT board president  Simone Pero. “Cynthia’s proven talent at fostering community, building organizational and governmental partnerships, plus her outstanding fundraising abilities and a deep commitment to equality in all areas of entertainment align perfectly with NYWIFT’s storied 40-year history and our vision for the future of the organization.”

“ We are immensely grateful to Terry Lawler for her leadership these past two decades, and look forward to Cynthia guiding NYWIFT as we continue to serve and expand our membership, grow organizationally, and heighten the call for parity in the rapidly changing moving image industry.”

López will lead NYWIFT initiatives and oversee daily operations. The organization’s most recent initiatives will continue under López’s direction including NYWIFT’s From Script to Pre-Production Workshop, Women Filmmakers: Immigrant Stories, and The Writers Lab for women screenwriters over 40, funded by Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

“Women have repeatedly earned their rightful place in our society, government, media, and the economy. The recent electoral victories in Congress are exceptional examples, where, for the first time ever, more than 100 Congresswomen will be sworn in come January 2019,” Lopez said. ”This is an inspiration to women in all areas of the film and television industry who are standing up for gender equity, equal pay, and safer work environments.”

  • Cynthia Lopez to Head NY Women

    Cynthia Lopez to Head NY Women in Film and Television

  • 'Instant Family' Review: Mark Wahlberg, Rose

    Film Review: 'Instant Family'

  • Zee Hatches Action Movie Pact With

    India's Zee Hatches Action Movie Pact With IMEN (Exclusive)

  • The Christmas Chronicles

    Film Review: 'The Christmas Chronicles'

  • Roma

    Netflix's ‘Roma’ Adds Korea Theatrical Date

  • CJ Entertainment Picks up Starry 'Garden

    Korea's CJ Entertainment Picks up Starry 'Garden of Evening Mists'

  • A firefighter sprays water on a

    Film News Roundup: Disney Donates $500,000 for Recovery From California Wildfires

