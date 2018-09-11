CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The CW will broadcast the Critics’ Choice Awards live Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, extending the partnership between the network and the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. The show, which will again present a format combining movies and television, will take place in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

“The BFCA and BTJA are delighted to continue our successful partnership with The CW,” said BFCA president Joey Berlin. “It is an adventurous and forward-looking broadcast network and a perfect home for the Critics’ Choice Awards. We look forward to presenting a fabulous celebration of the best of the best on screens of all sizes with our typically gigantic turnout of movie and television stars in the very heart of awards season.”

Gaye Hirsch, executive vice president, development, the CW, added, “We’re thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics’ Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television. The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we’re delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will produce the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

