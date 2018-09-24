Cuba Gooding Jr., Wudi Pictures Team for Upcoming Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cuba Gooding Jr., Wudi Pictures Team for Upcoming Thriller

Brent Lang

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX Shutterstock

Cuba Gooding Jr. has lined up financing for his second directorial effort, Variety has learned. Taiwan’s Wudi Pictures will fully back the as-yet untitled film, marking its second collaborative project with the Oscar-winning actor. Maxx Tsai, Wudi’s CEO, will produce the picture and Gooding will star in the film.

The company also financed Gooding’s directorial debut, “Bayou Caviar,” an upcoming drama that co-stars Richard Dreyfuss and Famke Janssen. The movie is being released by Gravitas Pictures and opens on October 5 2018.

Wudi previously signed a multi-picture development deal with Disney that resulted in 2017’s “The Dreaming Man,” Disney’s first Chinese-language live-action release. Wudi Pictures is also co-producing the forthcoming film “Crown Vic” starring Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank.

Gooding did reveal a few details about his sophomore effort. “The film is a modern day thriller about a family man who, after experiencing a life-altering event, must find the courage to pick up the pieces of the rest of his life. In doing so, he will change the course of events for not only his life, but also for those around him … including the ones he loves.”

Principal photography is set to begin in early 2019. Shooting locations are presently undetermined, but part of the film will be shot overseas.

Gooding’s acting credits include “Jerry Maguire,” “Boyz n the Hood,” and a turn as O.J. Simpson in FX’s recent “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He is represented by ICM.

