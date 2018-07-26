‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Tracking for $18 Million-Plus U.S. Opening

Dave McNary

Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians” is headed for a solid opening of at least $18 million during its five-day launch on Aug. 15-19, early tracking showed Thursday.

Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, follows a young Asian-American woman who meets her boyfriend’s parents — and discovers they’re one of the richest families in Singapore. Jon M. Chu directed from the script by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. The film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh.

Tracking numbers showed unaided awareness for “Crazy Rich Asians” at 7%, total awareness at 48%, and definite interest at 31% with a first estimate of $20 million. Warner Bros., which opted for a Wednesday launch, has indicated that its own tracking shows the debut at $18 million.

The best recent performer among romantic comedies was Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck,” which debuted to $30 million in 2015 on its way to a domestic total of $110 million.

STXfilms is opening action-thriller “Mile 22,” starring Mark Wahlberg, on Aug. 17, with early tracking pointing to a $17 million launch. Tracking numbers showed unaided awareness for “Mile 22” at 5%, total awareness at 43%, and definite interest at 39%.

Wahlberg is portraying a demoted CIA agent stationed in Indonesia, where he investigates the murder of three CIA agents.

Early tracking for Sony’s prehistoric drama “Alpha,” opening that same weekend and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, came in under $10 million. Tracking numbers showed unaided awareness at 4%, total awareness at 39%, and definite interest at 31%.

  • Sexual Harassment in the Writers Room

    Almost 2/3 of Female Writers Sexually Harassed at Work, Survey Finds

  • 'Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings'

    Film Review: 'Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings'

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Tracking for $18 Million-Plus U.S. Opening

  • Josh Lucas'Yellowstone' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Josh Lucas Joins James Mangold's Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari Film (EXCLUSIVE)

  • THE DARKEST MINDS

    How Jennifer Yuh Nelson Used Her Animation Experience on 'Darkest Minds'

  • Cassidy Lange Adam Rosenberg

    MGM Promotes Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg to Co-Presidents of Production

  • Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella

    'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Taps Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska

