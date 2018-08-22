‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Michelle Yeoh Signs First-Look Deal With SK Global

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh has signed a first-look deal with SK Global Entertainment for her production company Mythical Films.

The pact, announced Wednesday, includes SK Global’s international label Ivanhoe Pictures and its domestic label Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. The deal includes producing, directing, and select acting opportunities for Yeoh. Yeoh recent collaborated with SK Global on “Crazy Rich Asians,” in which Yeoh portrays Eleanor Sung-Young, the dominating mother of Henry Golding’s character.

“I’m truly excited to continue my relationship with Ivanhoe and SK Global to develop stories that bridge cultures,” Yeoh said. “The success of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has shown us that there are many more wonderful stories to tell from around the globe and I am delighted to partner with this very creative and wonderful team.”

A native of Malaysia, Yeoh began her career as a martial arts film star in “The Heroic Trio,” “Tai Chi Master,” and “Wing Chun.” Her credits include Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

SK Global President John Penotti said, “We are thrilled to be in business with such a versatile storyteller. One would be hard pressed to find a more universally loved and supremely talented global star. While collaborating with and getting to know Michelle during ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ it became abundantly clear that our shared interests telling a wide range of stories across many languages and formats would benefit greatly from this type of partnership. We look forward to the many stories we will tell together.”

Yeoh is represented by David Unger at Artist International Group.