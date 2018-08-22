You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel in Works With Jon M. Chu to Direct

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

That didn’t take long.

A sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians” is already in development at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. Jon M. Chu will return to the follow-up, along with the creative team behind the acclaimed romantic comedy including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John Penotti.

Crazy Rich Asians” topped the domestic box office last weekend when it opened with a five-day total of $35 million. That’s a solid start, not just because the movie carries a modest $30 million price tag, but it’s the biggest launch for a rom-com in recent years. It holds an impressive 93% certified fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, along with an A CinemaScore.

The groundbreaking film arrives as Hollywood is being pressured to feature greater diversity on screen. “Crazy Rich Asians” has been lauded as the first studio film in over 25 years since 1993’s “Joy Luck Club” to feature a nearly all Asian-American cast. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh star in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

There are two more books in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy: “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems.”

Chu’s resume includes “Now You See Me,” “Step Up 2: The Streets,” “Step Up 3D,” and “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.” He is also on board to direct the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony for best musical.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film

    Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film Review Embargoes

    That didn’t take long. A sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians” is already in development at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. Jon M. Chu will return to the follow-up, along with the creative team behind the acclaimed romantic comedy including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John […]

  • Femme talent on the rise in

    Femme Talent on the Rise in Chile

    That didn’t take long. A sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians” is already in development at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. Jon M. Chu will return to the follow-up, along with the creative team behind the acclaimed romantic comedy including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel in Works With Jon M. Chu to Direct

    That didn’t take long. A sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians” is already in development at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. Jon M. Chu will return to the follow-up, along with the creative team behind the acclaimed romantic comedy including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John […]

  • Cannes' Critics Week Winner Diamantino Nabbed

    Cannes' Critics Week Winner 'Diamantino' Nabbed for U.S. by Kino Lorber (EXCLUSIVE)

    That didn’t take long. A sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians” is already in development at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. Jon M. Chu will return to the follow-up, along with the creative team behind the acclaimed romantic comedy including screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and producers Nina Jacobson , Brad Simpson and John […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad