‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Screenwriter Adele Lim Was ‘Wracked With Panic’ About Getting It Right

Adele Lim, co-writer of “Crazy Rich Asians,” admitted at the Writers Guild of America West’s Behind the Screen reception that adapting the romantic comedy had been nerve-wracking.

“Everyone came up to me and said ‘this must be so wonderful’ but I went to bed completely wracked with panic every night feeling like if I screw this up, Asians aren’t going to get another movie for 20 years,” she said poolside at the Hotel Wilshire in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

“Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, follows a young Asian American woman who meets her boyfriend’s parents — and discovers they’re one of the richest families in Singapore. John M. Chu directed from the script by Lim and Peter Chiarelli. Lim grew up in Malaysia.

“I read the book when it came out and thought, ‘My family is not rich but they’re crazy,” she recalled. “All the dynamics were on point. There’s so much joy in there. You can see the side where we can make fun of each other — the loud, brash, unabashed side.”

“What really drives the story is these intense family dynamics and this crazy hold that our families and parents have on us. And people of any culture can look at that and say, ‘Omigod, I get that.'”

“A Quiet Place” co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck also reflected on their horror hit at the event.

“Sound is such a crucial part of horror films, ” Woods recalled. “Our idea was that we wanted to turn the sound itself like the shark from ‘Jaws’ and make it the monster of the movie.”

The duo met in Iowa as 12-year-olds when both were shooting stop-action movies with “Star Wars” figurines.

“We originally came up with the idea a decade ago,” Beck said. “There’s a lot of our DNA in it. For example, as kids our parents always warned us that not to get on top of corn silos or else you could drown, so finding a script you could put that into was really really fun.”

Erich Hoeber, who teamed with his brother Jon Hoeber and Dean Georgaris on the prehistoric shark adventure “The Meg,” noted that he’s often asked if the film resembles “Sharknado.”

“‘The Meg’ is like ‘Sharknado’ if it had a $150 million budget and a heart,” he mused. “We know that it’s outrageous but it’s also a lot of fun. So the people you want to get eaten by the shark are going to get eaten by the shark.”

Hoeber noted that the casting of Jason Statham in the lead role was inspired, given that Statham had been a top-tier diver as a member of the United Kingdom’s National Swimming Squad for a decade before becoming an actor.

“So he was in his element, doing swan dives off the ship, where any other actor would have said, ‘I don’t know,'” Hoeber added. “It really is the part he was born to play.”

“The Meg” opens Aug. 10. “Crazy Rich Asians” launches on Aug. 17.