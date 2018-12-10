×
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Constance Wu in Negotiations for Romantic Comedy

Constance Wu
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is in talks to join Sony’s Screen Gems’ untitled romantic comedy, with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman producing.

“GLOW” actress Kimmy Gatewood is making her feature directorial debut on the project. She will be directing from a Savion Einstein script about a woman who becomes pregnant with two babies from two different men.

Wu broke out in ABC’s sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” in which she portrays the pragmatic wife to Randall Park’s character and the mother of three children. The fifth season began airing in October.

Wu portrayed the central character Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” opposite Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. The movie has grossed $237 million worldwide since its release in August. Wu received a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is based on the first novel in Kevin Kwan’s Singapore-set trilogy, followed by “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems.” Warner Bros., Color Force and Ivanhoe are developing the two sequels with Wu and Golding expected to reprise their roles.

Gatewood is a writer-actress who is part of the ensemble of Netflix’s “GLOW.” Banks and Handelman are producers on all three “Pitch Perfect” movies.

Sony had no comment about the news. Wu is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment, and the Gotham Group. Gatewood is repped by Gersh and Haven Entertainment. Einstein is repped by Gersh. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

