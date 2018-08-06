Film News Roundup: Craig Sheffer to Star in Horror Movie ‘Widow’s Point’

In today’s film news roundup, Craig Sheffer and Fred Hechinger score movie roles and pop singer Nicole Michelle records two songs for “Bernie the Dolphin.”

CASTINGS

Craig Sheffer has been cast as the lead in Gregory Lamberson’s feature film adaptation of “Widow’s Point,” the supernatural book co-written by Richard Chizmar and his son Billy.

Lamberson will direct the film from his own screenplay in Western New York this month, co-producing with Tamar Lamberson. Chizmar executive produces with Erin Elizabeth Heald.

“Widow’s Point” depicts the tale of an author who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse as a publicity stunt to promote his next book. Cut off from the outside world, he finds himself targeted by sinister forces. The film takes place in four different time periods.

Sheffer’s credits include Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” and the TV series “One Tree Hill.” His horror performances include Clive Barker’s “Nightbreed,” “Hellraiser: Inferno,” and the SyFy TV movie “Battledogs.”

Willow Xylia Anwar, Kaelin Lamberson, and Billy Chizmar also star along with KateLynn E. Newberry, Richard Satterwhite, Janel Tanna, Michael Thurber, Dominic Luongo, and John Renna.

Chizmar is the founder and owner of the specialty press Cemetery Dance Publications, and co-wrote “Gwendy’s Button Box” with Stephen King. He has co-written teleplays for the TV horror anthologies “Masters of Horror” and “Fear Itself.”

Lamberson is the author of 12 horror novels and has directed several cult horror films including “Slime City” and “Killer Rack.”

****

Fred Hechinger has been cast in a lead role opposite Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Gary Oldman in the Fox film “The Woman in the Window.”

He will play the role of the son of Oldman and Moore’s characters, who are new neighbors of Adams’ character.

The film will be directed by Joe Wright, based on A.J. Finn’s NYT best-selling novel. Tracy Letts adapted the script. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing.

Hechinger appears in Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Netflix’s “Alex Strangelove.” He is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.

MUSIC FOR SCREENS

Nicole Michelle is singing two tracks in the upcoming family film, “Bernie the Dolphin”: “Waves” and “Make A Splash.”

The tracks were recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles and performed specifically for the movie. At 15 years old, she’s currently working on her first full-length album produced by Jeff Timmons of ‘98 Degrees.

“Bernie the Dolphin” is directed by Kirk Harris from a screenplay he co-wrote with Marty Poole. The Fairway Film Alliance partners, Poole and Harris, are producing the film alongside Ambi principals Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, as well as Tony Armer.

The story involves a 9-year-old girl having developed the ability to talk to dolphins. Production for “Bernie the Dolphin” in Florida has wrapped and the film is now in the final stages of post-production.