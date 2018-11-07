You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Mamoudou Athie to Star in Netflix’s ‘Uncorked’

Dave McNary

Courtney Vance, Niecy Nash, and Mamoudou Athie
Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, and Mamoudou Athie will star in the father-son drama “Uncorked” for Netflix.

“Uncorked” is loosely based on the family history of “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny, who is directing from his own script in his feature directorial debut. Principal photography will begin Saturday in Memphis, Tenn. Filming will also take place in Paris, France.

The story centers on a young man who’s fueled by his love of wine and strives to become a master sommelier while dealing with his father’s expectations that he’ll take over the family barbecue business.

“It’s rare that black people get to tell a father-son story without the father’s absence serving as the catalyst for the story,” Penny said. “That was never my experience and I think it’s more important than ever that art reflects our humanity and who we are as regular people, rather than just being defined by the color of our skin or the trauma that has happened to us. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix and our entire producing team for not only understanding that vision, but for wholeheartedly supporting it, too.”

“To be able to tell this story, inspired by the relationship I have with my own father, is exciting for so many reasons; and to have actors like Mamoudou, Courtney, and Niecy, each talented beyond measure, on board to bring this story to life with me is beyond my wildest dreams for this project,” he added.

Penny is also producing along with Datari Turner, Forge Media’s Chris Pollack, Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman, Argent Pictures’ Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Ben Renzo. The executive producers are Mandalay Pictures’ Patrick Raymond and Veronica Nickel. The co-executive producers are pro athletes Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley, and Derrick Brooks. Jamie Moore and Will Raynor are co-producing.

Athie’s starring opposite Hugh Jackman in “The Front Runner.” Nash toplines “Claws” and Vance will next be seen opposite Julia Roberts in “Ben Is Back.” Athie is repped by WME and Anonymous.

Penny currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of HBO’s “Insecure,” which recently wrapped its third season. He’s repped by WME and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobson.

  • Courtney Vance, Niecy Nash, and Mamoudou

    Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Mamoudou Athie to Star in Netflix's 'Uncorked'

    Mickey Rourke to Produce, Star in Crime Drama 'Twilight Into Darkness'

    How Big Studios Began Making Indie-Style Movies

    How Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' Crew Got Ryan Gosling to the Moon

    Spike Lee to Direct Roger Guenveur Smith's 'Frederick Douglass Now' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar Hopefuls Drink in Napa Valley Film Festival Events

    Can the Holiday Season Box Office Keep Up With 2018's Record Pace?

