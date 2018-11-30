What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2018

With the holiday season in full swing, Netflix is beefing up its cache of classic films to watch from the comfort of your couch this December.

Kicking off the start of the month is a much-needed visit from The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” alongside classics “Friday” (get ready to say farewell to Felicia all over again), “8 Mile,” featuring Eminem’s most quotable rap battle, “Hellboy,” and — to lighten the mood — the classic tear-jerker love story “One Day.”

Dropping on Christmas Day are crowd-pleasers “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Roma,” and the 11th season of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” The story of the King of Pop unfolds on Dec. 10 with “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” and a few more holiday flicks emerge with “Reindeer Games,” “Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas” and “5 Star Christmas.” A slew of Netflix Originals are also joining the streaming slate including “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” “Fuller House: Season 4” and a Sabrina holiday special coming Dec. 14, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.”

See the full list of titles below.

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II, Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart, Reboot Season 2

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy!, Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch, Part 6

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

Dec. 13

Wanted, Season 3

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo, Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House, Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers, Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 8

Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 5

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf, Season 3

Last Hope, Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light, Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Watership Down

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians, Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie, Season 2

YOU

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

Dec. 20

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man