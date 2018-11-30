×
What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2018

avengers infinity war
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

With the holiday season in full swing, Netflix is beefing up its cache of classic films to watch from the comfort of your couch this December.

Kicking off the start of the month is a much-needed visit from The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” alongside classics “Friday” (get ready to say farewell to Felicia all over again), “8 Mile,” featuring Eminem’s most quotable rap battle, “Hellboy,” and — to lighten the mood — the classic tear-jerker love story “One Day.”

Dropping on Christmas Day are crowd-pleasers “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Roma,” and the 11th season of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” The story of the King of Pop unfolds on Dec. 10 with “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” and a few more holiday flicks emerge with “Reindeer Games,” “Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas” and “5 Star Christmas.” A slew of Netflix Originals are also joining the streaming slate including “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” “Fuller House: Season 4” and a Sabrina holiday special coming Dec. 14, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.”

See the full list of titles below.

Dec. 1 

8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II, Season 1
Hero Mask
The Sound of Your Heart, Reboot Season 2

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy!, Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas
Bad Blood
Dogs of Berlin
Dumplin’
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday!
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The American Meme
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
The Ranch, Part 6

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols
Out of Many, One

Dec. 13

Wanted, Season 3

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Cuckoo, Season 4
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
Fuller House, Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
ROMA
Sunderland Til I Die
The Fix
The Innocent Man
The Protector
Tidelands
Travelers, Season 3
Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 8

Dec. 16

Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway
The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 5

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Bird Box
Derry Girls
Diablero
Greenleaf, Season 3
Last Hope, Part 2
Perfume
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light, Season 3
The Casketeers
Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Watership Down

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl
The Magicians, Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie, Season 2

YOU

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel
La noche de 12 años
Selection Day
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies

Dec. 20

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

