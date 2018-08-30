What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September 2018

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the binge-watching has to stop.
A number of original series and popular movies are hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in September. New offerings on Netflix include the mega-hit “Black Panther,” along with the streaming giants’ new show “Maniac” with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is debuting “Forever,” which stars “Saturday Night Live” alums Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Over on Hulu, Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America” will drop its second season.
And if you want to get ahead on a horror movie marathon before Halloween, there are also plenty of scary flicks that will be added throughout the month. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” is coming to Netflix, while both Amazon and Hulu will carry “The Amityville Horror” and “Jigsaw.”
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime this month:
NETFLIX
Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
The Emperor’s New Groove
Sept. 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Sept. 4
Black Panther
Sept. 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Sept. 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Sept. 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin
Sept. 14
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 part A
Sept. 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Sept. 21
Battlefish
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac, limited series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Sept. 25
A Wrinkle in Time
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
Sept. 30
Big Miracle
AMAZON
Sept. 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
All You Can Eat Buddha
The Amityville Horror
Asylum: Season 1
Bandits
Beowulf
Big Top Pee-Wee
Blow Out
The Blue Rose: Season 1
Bolero
The Broker’s Man: Seasons 1-2
Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police
Chinatown
Cool It
The Dark Half
Double Impact
DragonHeart
Dressed To Kill
The Eagle
Fall Time
A Field in England
The Field Of Blood: Seasons 1-2
Fighting Temptations
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Going Overboard
Golden: Season 1
A Good Woman
The Great Outdoors
Gutland
Hard Rain
Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s
Harry Price: Ghost Hunter
Hotel for Dogs
House of D
Hustle & Flow
Ingenious
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
The Kevin Bishop Show: Season 2
Kill Me Again
Lea to the Rescue
London Irish: Season 1
The Longest Yard
A Love Song for Bobby Long
Luk’Luk’I
The Man Who Lost His Head
Miami Vice
A Murder of Crows
Over The Top
The Palace: Season 1
Parents: Season 1
Paycheck
The Perfect Weapon
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Prancer
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Resurrecting The Champ
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rocket’s Island: Seasons 1-3
Roger Dodger
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Sam’s Game: Season 1
The Score
Senorita Justice
Sleepless in Seattle
Small Town Saturday Night
Smokey and the Bandit
Stealth Fighter
Texas Rising: Season 1
There Will Be Blood
Tonightly
The Triangle: Season 1
Trust: Season 1
A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise
Westside: Seasons 1-3
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Wild at Heart: Seasons 1-8
Sept. 2
Future World
Sept. 4
Beirut
Crescent
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Sept. 6
Pistorius
Sept. 7
Cesar Chavez
Pete The Cat: Season 1
Six Dreams: Season 1
Wishenpoof: Season 2
Sept. 8
From Paris With Love
Stronger
Sept. 12
Grace Unplugged
Sept. 14
Forever: Season 1
High Fantasy
Sept. 15
On Chesil Beach
Sept. 16
Baby Mama
The Good Shepherd
I Am Wrath
Sept. 20
Jugnu
This Is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
My Little Pony
Sept. 22
For Colored Girls
Hot Summer Night
Sept. 27
Escape Plan 2
Sept. 28
Hannah
King Lear
Plonger (Diving)
Suburbicon
Sept. 29
Jigsaw
HULU
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
A Good Woman
A Murder of Crows
Adaption
The Amityville Horror
AntiHuman
Any Given Sunday
Bandits
Blow Out
Bolero
The Bone Collector
City of God
The Cleanse
Cool It
Darkness
The Dark Half
Doctor Dolittle 2
Double Impact
Dragon Blade
Dressed to Kill
Emma
Fall Time
The Female Brain
Field of Dreams
The Fly
Going Overboard
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
Kill Me Again
The Longest Yard
The Midnighters
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
No Game, No Life: ZERO
Over the Top
The Perfect Weapon
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Rodger Dodger
Rushmore
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Searching for Sugar Man
Senorita Justice
Signs
Sixteen Candles
Small Town Saturday Night
Stealth Fighter
There Will Be Blood
Unbreakable
What Dreams May Come
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Sept. 2
The English Patient
Sept. 3
Flower
The Miracle Season
Sept. 4
Daphne & Velma
Monochrome
Women and Sometimes Men
Sept. 6
I Love You, America: Season 2
Happy-Go-Lucky
Sept. 7
Cesar Chavez
Sept. 8
Stand Up To Cancer
From Paris with Love
Stronger
Sept. 10
REL: Season 1
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Sept. 11
Bodysnatch
Natural Vice
Sept. 12
Grace Unplugged
Sept. 13
El Clon: Season 1
Higher Power
Sept. 14
The First: Season 1
The Housemaid
Sept. 15
Good Behavior: Season 2
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1
Hardware
She’s So Lovely
The Queen
The Shipping News
Sept. 16
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7
La Impostora: Season 1
Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1
Sept. 20
Total Divas: Season 8
BB King: On The Road
Boom for Real
Sacrifice
This is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
Aurora: Season 1
My Little Pony
Sept. 22
For Colored Girls
Love after Love
Sept. 24
911: Season 2
Gemini
Iris
Sept. 25
Dancing with the Stars: Season 27
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Manifest: Season 1
The Resident: Season 2
The Voice: Season 15
Afterlife
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault
Sept. 26
Dama y Obrero: Season 1
The Gifted: Season 2
Lethal Weapon: Season 3
New Amsterdam: Season 1
This is Us: Season 3
The Krays
Sept. 27
A Million Little Things: Season 1
American Housewife: Season 3
Chicago Fire: Season 7
Chicago Med: Season 4
Chicago P.D.: Season 6
Empire: Season 5
The Goldbergs: Season 6
Modern Family: Season 10
Single Parents: Season 1
South Park: Season 22
Star: Season 3
Sept. 28
Dateline: Season 28
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20
Last Man Standing: Season 7
Suburbicon
The Cool Kids: Season 1
The Good Place: Season 3
Sept. 29
Jigsaw
Sept. 30
Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete season 4