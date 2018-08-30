What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September 2018

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the binge-watching has to stop.

A number of original series and popular movies are hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in September. New offerings on Netflix include the mega-hit “Black Panther,” along with the streaming giants’ new show “Maniac” with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is debuting “Forever,” which stars “Saturday Night Live” alums Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Over on Hulu, Sarah Silverman’s “I Love You, America” will drop its second season.

And if you want to get ahead on a horror movie marathon before Halloween, there are also plenty of scary flicks that will be added throughout the month. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” is coming to Netflix, while both Amazon and Hulu will carry “The Amityville Horror” and “Jigsaw.”

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime this month:

NETFLIX

Sept. 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Sept. 2

Lilo & Stitch

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

The Emperor’s New Groove

Sept. 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Sept. 4

Black Panther

Sept. 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Sept. 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Sept. 7

Atypical: Season 2

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Iron Fist: Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Sept. 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Sept. 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

Sept. 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin

Sept. 14

American Vandal: Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 part A

Sept. 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Sept. 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 17

The Witch

Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Sept. 21

Battlefish

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac, limited series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

Sept. 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Sept. 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sept. 26

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

Sept. 28

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

Sept. 30

Big Miracle

AMAZON

Sept. 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

All You Can Eat Buddha

The Amityville Horror

Asylum: Season 1

Bandits

Beowulf

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow Out

The Blue Rose: Season 1

Bolero

The Broker’s Man: Seasons 1-2

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police

Chinatown

Cool It

The Dark Half

Double Impact

DragonHeart

Dressed To Kill

The Eagle

Fall Time

A Field in England

The Field Of Blood: Seasons 1-2

Fighting Temptations

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Going Overboard

Golden: Season 1

A Good Woman

The Great Outdoors

Gutland

Hard Rain

Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter

Hotel for Dogs

House of D

Hustle & Flow

Ingenious

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

The Kevin Bishop Show: Season 2

Kill Me Again

Lea to the Rescue

London Irish: Season 1

The Longest Yard

A Love Song for Bobby Long

Luk’Luk’I

The Man Who Lost His Head

Miami Vice

A Murder of Crows

Over The Top

The Palace: Season 1

Parents: Season 1

Paycheck

The Perfect Weapon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Resurrecting The Champ

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rocket’s Island: Seasons 1-3

Roger Dodger

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sam’s Game: Season 1

The Score

Senorita Justice

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Town Saturday Night

Smokey and the Bandit

Stealth Fighter

Texas Rising: Season 1

There Will Be Blood

Tonightly

The Triangle: Season 1

Trust: Season 1

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures

A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise

Westside: Seasons 1-3

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Wild at Heart: Seasons 1-8

Sept. 2

Future World

Sept. 4

Beirut

Crescent

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Sept. 6

Pistorius

Sept. 7

Cesar Chavez

Pete The Cat: Season 1

Six Dreams: Season 1

Wishenpoof: Season 2

Sept. 8

From Paris With Love

Stronger

Sept. 12

Grace Unplugged

Sept. 14

Forever: Season 1

High Fantasy

Sept. 15

On Chesil Beach

Sept. 16

Baby Mama

The Good Shepherd

I Am Wrath

Sept. 20

Jugnu

This Is Home: A Refugee Story

Sept. 21

My Little Pony

Sept. 22

For Colored Girls

Hot Summer Night

Sept. 27

Escape Plan 2

Sept. 28

Hannah

King Lear

Plonger (Diving)

Suburbicon

Sept. 29

Jigsaw

HULU

Sept. 1

13 Going on 30

A Good Woman

A Murder of Crows

Adaption

The Amityville Horror

AntiHuman

Any Given Sunday

Bandits

Blow Out

Bolero

The Bone Collector

City of God

The Cleanse

Cool It

Darkness

The Dark Half

Doctor Dolittle 2

Double Impact

Dragon Blade

Dressed to Kill

Emma

Fall Time

The Female Brain

Field of Dreams

The Fly

Going Overboard

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

Kill Me Again

The Longest Yard

The Midnighters

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

No Game, No Life: ZERO

Over the Top

The Perfect Weapon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Rodger Dodger

Rushmore

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Searching for Sugar Man

Senorita Justice

Signs

Sixteen Candles

Small Town Saturday Night

Stealth Fighter

There Will Be Blood

Unbreakable

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Sept. 2

The English Patient

Sept. 3

Flower

The Miracle Season

Sept. 4

Daphne & Velma

Monochrome

Women and Sometimes Men

Sept. 6

I Love You, America: Season 2

Happy-Go-Lucky

Sept. 7

Cesar Chavez

Sept. 8

Stand Up To Cancer

From Paris with Love

Stronger

Sept. 10

REL: Season 1

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Sept. 11

Bodysnatch

Natural Vice

Sept. 12

Grace Unplugged

Sept. 13

El Clon: Season 1

Higher Power

Sept. 14

The First: Season 1

The Housemaid

Sept. 15

Good Behavior: Season 2

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1

Hardware

She’s So Lovely

The Queen

The Shipping News

Sept. 16

Moonrise Kingdom

Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7

La Impostora: Season 1

Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1

Sept. 20

Total Divas: Season 8

BB King: On The Road

Boom for Real

Sacrifice

This is Home: A Refugee Story

Sept. 21

Aurora: Season 1

My Little Pony

Sept. 22

For Colored Girls

Love after Love

Sept. 24

911: Season 2

Gemini

Iris

Sept. 25

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27

The Good Doctor: Season 2

Manifest: Season 1

The Resident: Season 2

The Voice: Season 15

Afterlife

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault

Sept. 26

Dama y Obrero: Season 1

The Gifted: Season 2

Lethal Weapon: Season 3

New Amsterdam: Season 1

This is Us: Season 3

The Krays

Sept. 27

A Million Little Things: Season 1

American Housewife: Season 3

Chicago Fire: Season 7

Chicago Med: Season 4

Chicago P.D.: Season 6

Empire: Season 5

The Goldbergs: Season 6

Modern Family: Season 10

Single Parents: Season 1

South Park: Season 22

Star: Season 3

Sept. 28

Dateline: Season 28

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20

Last Man Standing: Season 7

Suburbicon

The Cool Kids: Season 1

The Good Place: Season 3

Sept. 29

Jigsaw

Sept. 30

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete season 4