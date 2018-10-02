What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in October 2018

Horror pics are making a return across the board as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime update their streaming platforms for the spooky season.

“The Shining” will kick off Netflix’s horror film slate, followed by “Truth or Dare” with Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey, “The Haunting of Molly Hartley,” and the Netflix original “The Haunting of Hill House.” Non-horror fans can also look forward to the addition of several big movies, including “Blazing Saddles,” “The NeverEnding Story,” and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.” Additionally, “Marvel’s Daredevil” is returning for a third season alongside Season 2 of “Making a Murderer” and “Big Mouth.”

Hulu is upping its horror game with titles such as “American Psycho,” “Anaconda” starring Jennifer Lopez, and “The Blair Witch Project.” The films will also appear alongside some more lighthearted content, including Season 5 of “Black-ish,” Season 9 of “Bob’s Burgers,” and Season 16 of “Family Guy.”

Rounding out the list, Amazon Prime is bringing adding some of the scariest titles of October, the likes of which include “The Amityville Horror,” “Curse of Chucky,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.” The streaming platform will also see the return of “Mr. Robot” in Season 3, as well as newer titles like the Prime original show “The Romanoffs” and original film “You Were Never Really Here,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Judith Roberts.

See the full list of titles coming to each platform below:

Netflix

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth or Dare

Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queen (Netflix Original)

Élite (Netflix Original)

Empire Games (Netflix Original)

Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Malevolent (Netflix Film)

Private Life (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Rise of Phoenixes: Streaming every Friday (Netflix Original)

YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original)

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix Film)

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original)

FightWorld – (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original)

Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original)

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original)

Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original)

Gnome Alone (Netflix Film)

Haunted (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film)

Larva Island (Netflix Original)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Night Comes for Us (Netflix Film)

Wanderlust (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

Robozuna (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (Netflix Original)

Oct. 24

Bodyguard (Netflix Original)

Oct. 25

Great News: Season 2

Oct. 26

Been So Long (Netflix Film)

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)

Dovlatov (Netflix Film)

Jefe (Netflix Film)

Shirkers (Netflix Original)

Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

Girl From Nowhere (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Streaming every Sunday (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

Gun City (Netflix Film)

Hulu

Oct. 1

60 Days In: Season 4

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

America’s Book of Secrets: Seasons 1 & 2

American Pickers: Season 18

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Eye for an Eye

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

The Armstrong Lie

The Arrival

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

Beacon Point

Bees Make Honey

Bitter Moon

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blue Steel

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Capture

Charlotte

Child’s Play

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Cinderella Man

Closer

Cocaine Godmother

Comic Book Villains

Daddy Day Care

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Death Wish 2

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

El Clon: Season 1

Election

Escaping Polygamy: Season 3

Evangeline

Extreme Justice

Family Guy: Season 16

Flyboys

Frank and Jesse

Frank & Johnny

Frida

Galaxy Quest

The Glass Shield

Gods and Monsters

Gordy

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Heist

Hoarders: Season 9

Hot Tub Time Machine

The House of Spirits

How to Get Girls

Hunting Hitler: Season 3

Insomnia

Intervention: Season 20

Jayne Mansfield’s Car

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Kicking & Screaming

Kicking and Screaming

Kingpin: Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 4

Little Women: LA: Season 6

The Long Riders

Married at First Sight: Season 5

More than a Game

Mulholland Drive

Music and Lyrics

The Music Never Stopped

Nightwatch: Season 3

The Night We Never Met

No Vacancy

Once Bitten

The Others

Pawn Shop Chronicles

The Peacemaker

Pieces of April

Platoon

Prancer

The Presidio

The Prophecy

Raging Bull

Reasonable Doubt

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3

Rec 4

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rust and Bone

Scary Movie

The Second Arrival

The Simone Biles Story

The Simpsons: Season 30

Six Weeks

The Son of No one

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

Storage Wars: Season 11

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Undercover High: Season 1

Trees Lounge

Valley of the Dolls

The Way of the Gun

Wes Craven Presents: They

Wild Bill

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Oct. 2

The Nightmare before Christmas

Oct. 3

Dheepan

Ma Ma

RBG

The Eye

Oct. 4

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Season 1

The Gospel According to Andre

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 8

Oct. 5

Into The Dark: The Body

La Diosa Coronada: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 10

Station 19: Season 2

Superstore: Season 4

Will & Grace: Season 10

Oct. 6

Child Support: Season 2

Dot.: Season 2A

Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5

Lowlife

Pyewacket

Speechless: Season 3

Oct. 8

Alguien Te Mira: Season 1

Shark Tank: Season 10

Oct. 10

Miles from Tomorrowland: Season 3

What We Become

Oct. 11

The Quest of Alain Ducasse

Oct. 12

Light As a Feather: Season 1

Oct. 13

Blindspot: Season 4

Oct. 14

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Season 1

The Miracle Season

Oct. 15

The Alec Baldwin Show: Season 1

Birthday Girl

Next Stop Wonderland

Oct. 16

El Fantasma de Elena: Season 1

Oct. 17

Black-ish: Season 5

Splitting Up Together: Season 2

The Conners: Season 1

The Kids are Alright: Season 1

The Rookie: Season 1

Oct. 19

Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Season 1

Oct. 22

Results

Oct. 24

Overlord (Dubbed): Season 2

Oct. 25

Daddy’s Home 2

Oct. 26

Tadpole

Oct. 27

Midnight, Texas: Season 2

Oct. 29

Racer and the Jailbird

Amazon Prime

Oct. 1

88

[REC] 4: Apocalypse

5up 2down (Getting High)

A Boy Called Hate

Adventure Scouts

Almost Mercy

America: Imagine the World Without Her

American Meltdown

Among Thieves

An Affirmative Act

An American Werewolf in Paris

An Eye for an Eye

Appetite

Assassins’ Code

Bad Karma

Being Canadian

Beta Test

Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)

Bitter Moon

Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)

Blue Steel

Boricua

Break A Leg

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Caroline?

Carrie

Casting Couch

Child’s Play

Cold Deck

Comic Book Villains

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Ct

Counter Measures

Creator

Curse of Chucky

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)

Death Wish 2

Deceptions

Diabolique

Dirty Work (Bad City)

Driving Force

Duress

Election

Extreme Justice

Flatliners

Flyboys

Foreign Fields

Frank and Jesse

Frankie & Johnny

Frauds

Full Metal Jacket

Funny Money

Game Changers

Get Smart

Go Against the Flow

Gods and Monsters

Gone Dark

Good Enough

Handsome Harry

Happily Never After: Season 1

Happy Event

Henry’s Crime

Homage

Honeymoon

Hot Tub Time Machine

I am Dina

Il Sogno Nel Casello

Imagine a School….Summerhill

Imagine I’m Beautiful

In Her Defense

Intimate Affairs

It Ain’t Pretty

Jackboots on Whitehall

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jigsaw Man

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Judgement in Berlin

Kalamity

Kalle and the Angels

Kettle of Fish

Kicking and Screaming

La Mission

Leading Man

Leave Me Behind

Legend

Let Me In

Life of Significant Soil

Love & Rage

Marine Life

Meeting Spencer

Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)

More Than a Game

Mulholland Drive

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys

My Name is Water

Nightbreed

No Vacancy

Nora

Once Bitten

Once Upon A Scoundrel

Orange County

Oxenfree

Paradox: Season 1

Pieces of April

Poltergeist lll

Ponchao

Prancer

Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy

Psychoanalysis

Pushing Daisies: Seasons 1 & 2

Raging Bull

Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops

Ravenswood: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)

Regresa

Resurrecting the Champ

Return of the Living Dead

Road from Erebus

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Sample People

Satan’s Little Helper

Saving Banksy

Scorned: Love Kills: Season 1

Second to Die

September Morning

Sexting

Silent Witness: Seasons 1-21

Silver Hawk

Six Weeks

Something to Cheer About

Somewhere Slow

Spaced: Seasons 1 & 2

Spin

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

Strange Bedfellows

Sugar Mountain

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Amityville Horror

The Arrival

The Black Knight Returns

The Breakup Artist

The Cell

The Eyes of Laura Mars

The Face of an Angel

The Fog

The General

The Guilty

The Hard Ride

The Hustle

The Illusionist

The Long Riders

The Myth of the Male Orgasm

The Number 23

The Peacemaker

The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)

The President’s Mistress

The Presidio

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Raven

The Rescue of Jessica McClure

The Second Arrival

The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart)

The Serpent’s Kiss

The Skeleton Key

The Strangers

The Thick of It: Seasons 1-4

The Uninvited

The Way of the Gun

Threshold

Throttle

Tim Tebow: On a Mission

Train Driver’s Diary

Trees Lounge

Trust: Season 1

V.: Seasons 1-2

Wild Bill

Winter Break

Winter Passing

Year of the Gun

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Oct. 2

Barbelle: Season 1

Birth Stories: Season 1

Extrano Enemigo: Season 1

Mighty Good: The Beatles

Never Goin’ Back

Oct. 5

The Man in the High Castle: Season 3

Oct. 6

A Prayer Before Dawn

Night of the Living Deb

Oct. 11

Mr. Robot: Season 3

Monster’s Ball

Strangers: Prey at Night

Oct. 12

The Romanoffs: Season 1

Oct. 13

The Yellow Birds

Oct. 14

Bleeding Steel

Oct. 16

Devil

Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg

Oct. 17

Donnie Darko

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

Oct. 18

Slice

Oct. 19

Lore: Season 2

Tumble Leaf Halloween Special

Oct. 20

Black Water

Oct. 25

Daddy’s Home 2

Oct. 26

Bad Samaritan

You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original)

Oct. 31

Westwood