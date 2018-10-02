What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in October 2018

Horror pics are making a return across the board as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime update their streaming platforms for the spooky season.
“The Shining” will kick off Netflix’s horror film slate, followed by “Truth or Dare” with Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey, “The Haunting of Molly Hartley,” and the Netflix original “The Haunting of Hill House.” Non-horror fans can also look forward to the addition of several big movies, including “Blazing Saddles,” “The NeverEnding Story,” and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.” Additionally, “Marvel’s Daredevil” is returning for a third season alongside Season 2 of “Making a Murderer” and “Big Mouth.”
Hulu is upping its horror game with titles such as “American Psycho,” “Anaconda” starring Jennifer Lopez, and “The Blair Witch Project.” The films will also appear alongside some more lighthearted content, including Season 5 of “Black-ish,” Season 9 of “Bob’s Burgers,” and Season 16 of “Family Guy.”
Rounding out the list, Amazon Prime is bringing adding some of the scariest titles of October, the likes of which include “The Amityville Horror,” “Curse of Chucky,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.” The streaming platform will also see the return of “Mr. Robot” in Season 3, as well as newer titles like the Prime original show “The Romanoffs” and original film “You Were Never Really Here,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Judith Roberts.
See the full list of titles coming to each platform below:
Netflix
Oct. 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original)
MeatEater: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Oct. 3
Truth or Dare
Oct. 4
Creeped Out (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode
Oct. 5
Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dancing Queen (Netflix Original)
Élite (Netflix Original)
Empire Games (Netflix Original)
Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Malevolent (Netflix Film)
Private Life (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Rise of Phoenixes: Streaming every Friday (Netflix Original)
YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original)
Oct. 6
Little Things: Season 1
Oct. 8
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original)
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Oct. 12
Apostle (Netflix Film)
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original)
FightWorld – (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original)
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)
The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film)
Oct. 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (Netflix Original)
Oct. 19
Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original)
Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original)
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original)
Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original)
Gnome Alone (Netflix Film)
Haunted (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film)
Larva Island (Netflix Original)
Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Night Comes for Us (Netflix Film)
Wanderlust (Netflix Original)
Oct. 21
Robozuna (Netflix Original)
Oct. 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (Netflix Original)
Oct. 24
Bodyguard (Netflix Original)
Oct. 25
Great News: Season 2
Oct. 26
Been So Long (Netflix Film)
Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)
Dovlatov (Netflix Film)
Jefe (Netflix Film)
Shirkers (Netflix Original)
Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original)
Oct. 27
Girl From Nowhere (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Streaming every Sunday (Netflix Original)
Oct. 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
Gun City (Netflix Film)
Hulu
Oct. 1
60 Days In: Season 4
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
America’s Book of Secrets: Seasons 1 & 2
American Pickers: Season 18
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Eye for an Eye
Anaconda
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
The Armstrong Lie
The Arrival
Barbie Presents: Thumbelina
Beacon Point
Bees Make Honey
Bitter Moon
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Blue Steel
Bob’s Burgers: Season 9
Bulletproof Monk
Call Me
Capture
Charlotte
Child’s Play
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Cinderella Man
Closer
Cocaine Godmother
Comic Book Villains
Daddy Day Care
Dark Blue
Deadly Blessing
Death Wish 2
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
El Clon: Season 1
Election
Escaping Polygamy: Season 3
Evangeline
Extreme Justice
Family Guy: Season 16
Flyboys
Frank and Jesse
Frank & Johnny
Frida
Galaxy Quest
The Glass Shield
Gods and Monsters
Gordy
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Heist
Hoarders: Season 9
Hot Tub Time Machine
The House of Spirits
How to Get Girls
Hunting Hitler: Season 3
Insomnia
Intervention: Season 20
Jayne Mansfield’s Car
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Joe the King
Kicking & Screaming
Kicking and Screaming
Kingpin: Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Season 4
Little Women: LA: Season 6
The Long Riders
Married at First Sight: Season 5
More than a Game
Mulholland Drive
Music and Lyrics
The Music Never Stopped
Nightwatch: Season 3
The Night We Never Met
No Vacancy
Once Bitten
The Others
Pawn Shop Chronicles
The Peacemaker
Pieces of April
Platoon
Prancer
The Presidio
The Prophecy
Raging Bull
Reasonable Doubt
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3
Rec 4
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rust and Bone
Scary Movie
The Second Arrival
The Simone Biles Story
The Simpsons: Season 30
Six Weeks
The Son of No one
Split Image
Stage Beauty
Stand Up Guys
Starship Troopers
Storage Wars: Season 11
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5
The Tailor of Panama
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Undercover High: Season 1
Trees Lounge
Valley of the Dolls
The Way of the Gun
Wes Craven Presents: They
Wild Bill
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Oct. 2
The Nightmare before Christmas
Oct. 3
Dheepan
Ma Ma
RBG
The Eye
Oct. 4
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Season 1
The Gospel According to Andre
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 8
Oct. 5
Into The Dark: The Body
La Diosa Coronada: Season 1
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 10
Station 19: Season 2
Superstore: Season 4
Will & Grace: Season 10
Oct. 6
Child Support: Season 2
Dot.: Season 2A
Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5
Lowlife
Pyewacket
Speechless: Season 3
Oct. 8
Alguien Te Mira: Season 1
Shark Tank: Season 10
Oct. 10
Miles from Tomorrowland: Season 3
What We Become
Oct. 11
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Oct. 12
Light As a Feather: Season 1
Oct. 13
Blindspot: Season 4
Oct. 14
Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Season 1
The Miracle Season
Oct. 15
The Alec Baldwin Show: Season 1
Birthday Girl
Next Stop Wonderland
Oct. 16
El Fantasma de Elena: Season 1
Oct. 17
Black-ish: Season 5
Splitting Up Together: Season 2
The Conners: Season 1
The Kids are Alright: Season 1
The Rookie: Season 1
Oct. 19
Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Season 1
Oct. 22
Results
Oct. 24
Overlord (Dubbed): Season 2
Oct. 25
Daddy’s Home 2
Oct. 26
Tadpole
Oct. 27
Midnight, Texas: Season 2
Oct. 29
Racer and the Jailbird
Amazon Prime
Oct. 1
88
[REC] 4: Apocalypse
5up 2down (Getting High)
A Boy Called Hate
Adventure Scouts
Almost Mercy
America: Imagine the World Without Her
American Meltdown
Among Thieves
An Affirmative Act
An American Werewolf in Paris
An Eye for an Eye
Appetite
Assassins’ Code
Bad Karma
Being Canadian
Beta Test
Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)
Bitter Moon
Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)
Blue Steel
Boricua
Break A Leg
Bulletproof Monk
Call Me
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Caroline?
Carrie
Casting Couch
Child’s Play
Cold Deck
Comic Book Villains
Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Ct
Counter Measures
Creator
Curse of Chucky
Dark Blue
Deadly Blessing
Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)
Death Wish 2
Deceptions
Diabolique
Dirty Work (Bad City)
Driving Force
Duress
Election
Extreme Justice
Flatliners
Flyboys
Foreign Fields
Frank and Jesse
Frankie & Johnny
Frauds
Full Metal Jacket
Funny Money
Game Changers
Get Smart
Go Against the Flow
Gods and Monsters
Gone Dark
Good Enough
Handsome Harry
Happily Never After: Season 1
Happy Event
Henry’s Crime
Homage
Honeymoon
Hot Tub Time Machine
I am Dina
Il Sogno Nel Casello
Imagine a School….Summerhill
Imagine I’m Beautiful
In Her Defense
Intimate Affairs
It Ain’t Pretty
Jackboots on Whitehall
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jigsaw Man
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Joe the King
Judgement in Berlin
Kalamity
Kalle and the Angels
Kettle of Fish
Kicking and Screaming
La Mission
Leading Man
Leave Me Behind
Legend
Let Me In
Life of Significant Soil
Love & Rage
Marine Life
Meeting Spencer
Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)
More Than a Game
Mulholland Drive
My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys
My Name is Water
Nightbreed
No Vacancy
Nora
Once Bitten
Once Upon A Scoundrel
Orange County
Oxenfree
Paradox: Season 1
Pieces of April
Poltergeist lll
Ponchao
Prancer
Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy
Psychoanalysis
Pushing Daisies: Seasons 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops
Ravenswood: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)
Regresa
Resurrecting the Champ
Return of the Living Dead
Road from Erebus
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Sample People
Satan’s Little Helper
Saving Banksy
Scorned: Love Kills: Season 1
Second to Die
September Morning
Sexting
Silent Witness: Seasons 1-21
Silver Hawk
Six Weeks
Something to Cheer About
Somewhere Slow
Spaced: Seasons 1 & 2
Spin
Split Image
Stage Beauty
Stand Up Guys
Starship Troopers
Strange Bedfellows
Sugar Mountain
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Amityville Horror
The Arrival
The Black Knight Returns
The Breakup Artist
The Cell
The Eyes of Laura Mars
The Face of an Angel
The Fog
The General
The Guilty
The Hard Ride
The Hustle
The Illusionist
The Long Riders
The Myth of the Male Orgasm
The Number 23
The Peacemaker
The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)
The President’s Mistress
The Presidio
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Raven
The Rescue of Jessica McClure
The Second Arrival
The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart)
The Serpent’s Kiss
The Skeleton Key
The Strangers
The Thick of It: Seasons 1-4
The Uninvited
The Way of the Gun
Threshold
Throttle
Tim Tebow: On a Mission
Train Driver’s Diary
Trees Lounge
Trust: Season 1
V.: Seasons 1-2
Wild Bill
Winter Break
Winter Passing
Year of the Gun
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Oct. 2
Barbelle: Season 1
Birth Stories: Season 1
Extrano Enemigo: Season 1
Mighty Good: The Beatles
Never Goin’ Back
Oct. 5
The Man in the High Castle: Season 3
Oct. 6
A Prayer Before Dawn
Night of the Living Deb
Oct. 11
Mr. Robot: Season 3
Monster’s Ball
Strangers: Prey at Night
Oct. 12
The Romanoffs: Season 1
Oct. 13
The Yellow Birds
Oct. 14
Bleeding Steel
Oct. 16
Devil
Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg
Oct. 17
Donnie Darko
The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?
Oct. 18
Slice
Oct. 19
Lore: Season 2
Tumble Leaf Halloween Special
Oct. 20
Black Water
Oct. 25
Daddy’s Home 2
Oct. 26
Bad Samaritan
You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original)
Oct. 31
Westwood