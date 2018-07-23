Best of the Variety Studio at Comic-Con: From Tom Hardy to ‘Walking Dead’

San Diego Comic-Con was a whirlwind of news, trailer debuts, interviews, and then some. Get a selection of some of our best content to come out of the Variety Studio, including interviews with Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Hardy, the cast of “Walking Dead,” and much more.

During Variety‘s sit down with “Venom’s” Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Ruben Fleischer, Hardy cited his son as the reason he jumped at the opportunity to play Marvel’s terrifying alien-human hybrid. When offered the part, his son’s love for Venom propelled him to accept the role for some cool dad points.

Just days after Andrew Lincoln confirmed his exit from “The Walking Dead,” his fellow cast members Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus reflected on Lincoln’s contributions to the series. Sad to see him go, Morgan called him “the leader” of the show and insisted “there’s no replacing him.”

The “Doctor Who” team made history by casting Jodie Whittaker as the series’ first female Doctor, and they had more gender-reversal ideas to contribute to the Variety studio. Mandip Gill, who will play companion Yasmin, suggested a female James Bond, while Whittaker summed up the discussion more broadly, calling for casting directors to start casting “who they think is right for the job” regardless of gender.

Transgender actress Nicole Maines is all set to make her “Supergirl” debut as TV’s first trans superhero. Prior to the show’s Season 4 return, Maines chatted with Variety about the significance of her character, who she hopes will improve discussions about trans representation in Hollywood.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who will reprise her character Laurie Strode in a reboot of “Halloween,” spoke with Variety about Laurie’s arc’s convergence with #MeToo, Time’s Up and women empowerment. Though she admitted she doesn’t understand people’s need to experience fear, Curtis did express her thoughts on the upcoming horror film’s social significance.

‘Riverdale’ Cast Says They Don’t Need Any Crossovers

Many have discussed the possibility of a “Riverdale” crossover with similar teen mystery shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” but the “Riverdale” team didn’t express any desire to merge story lines. During the conversation, the cast agreed that the hit show has been captivating audiences just fine on its own, without any magical elements.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Puts Spock Gender-Swap Rumors to Rest

With a new “Star Trek” installment coming amid a trend of gender reversals, some have looked to Spock as Hollywood’s next opportunity for a woman’s take on an iconic role. But the “Star Trek: Discovery” team wasn’t on-board with a female Spock at Comic-Con, telling Variety, “That would not feel like it’s synced up with Canon.”

Christina Hodson, who has been hired to write the script for the Harley Quinn spinoff “Birds of Prey,” is bringing a feminine perspective to Quinn’s character, who was originally written by a man. Hodson says attaching a female writer to Quinn’s story changes “everything.”

The last season of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ended on a shocking note — with Rachel Bloom’s Rebecca facing criminal charges. Bloom and her co-executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna promised Rebecca will face consequences for her actions in prison.

Jay Hernandez is the first Latino to portray a Magnum P.I., and for him, his casting goes beyond just representation. Along with his “Magnum P.I.” colleagues, Hernandez chatted with Variety about the character’s potential to change the “psychology” surrounding people of color.