Poll: Which Movie Are You Excited to Find Out More About at Comic-Con?

CREDIT: Warner Bros./Universal

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is fast approaching, and while big properties like the Avengers and “Game of Thrones” are sitting out this year, there’s still plenty of panels to look forward to.

Warner Bros. has already confirmed that it will debut the first trailer for “Aquaman” at the convention. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman and director James Wan appear to amp fans up before the DC movie swims into theaters on Dec. 21.

But what about other DC movies? It might be a little early for a “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer. However, WB has already started to roll out first-look photos of the highly anticipated sequel. Could fans get some brief footage, or maybe just more information?

As for non-comic book properties, Universal is widely expected to tease its upcoming “Halloween” reboot. Jamie Lee Curtis is returning for the movie, which hits theaters on Oct. 19, and could drum up excitement by showing up for a panel. Another Universal property, “Glass,” M. Night Shyamalan’s third movie in the “Unbreakable”-“Split” series, would be perfect for the Comic-Con audience.

Fox has an offering for SDCC has well. The studio just released the trailer for “The Predator” on Tuesday, and announced that it will be debuting new footage of the reboot at Comic-Con next month.

Which movie are you most excited to find out more about? Weigh in below!

