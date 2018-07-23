Poll: What Was the Best Trailer From Comic-Con 2018?

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con if there weren’t buzzy trailers dropping throughout the week, and the 2018 edition was no exception.

Though major players like Marvel sat out of the event, other studios brought plenty of offerings for Hall H and more. Warner Bros. in particular brought out the big guns for the Con. In addition to the latest look at “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” it debuted the first trailers for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Aquaman,” and “Shazam!”

The “Godzilla” trailer dazzled with not only looks at the titular beast, but also King Ghidorah, the insect Mothra, and the winged Rodan. “Aquaman” featured some exciting underwater fights, and “Shazam!” gave fans a look at a lighter DC movie.

Universal also brought an exciting property to Comic-Con: “Glass.” The continuation of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable”/”Split” series, the first trailer showed Sarah Paulson analyzing Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy.

On the TV side, AMC brought a trailer for the next season of “The Walking Dead” — and Andrew Lincoln’s last, which he confirmed at its Hall H panel. Jodie Whitaker also attended SDCC to bring the trailer for the next season of “Doctor Who,” in which she’ll mark her debut as the first woman to play the Doctor.

Which trailer was your favorite? Weigh in below, and if you need a refresher, see all six trailers under the jump.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Aquaman

Shazam!

Glass

The Walking Dead

Doctor Who