Columbus Short, Dame Dash Partnering on Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Columbus Short’s Great Picture Show is partnering with Dame Dash Studios to develop, produce and promote film and TV projects, Variety has learned exclusively.

Current projects include “The List,” “A Shot For Justice” and “Black Dots,” a story written by Short and the late Lee Thompson Young about a group of high school outcasts who take their school hostage. Short and Dash are also collaborating on “Ellis D,” a biopic on Major League baseball player Dock Ellis, who’s best remembered for pitching a no-hitter while under the influence of LSD.

“We’re excited to join forces and use our own content and platform to set new trends,” said Dash. “Our partnership is backed by a mission to highlight new and honest stories that haven’t yet been told.”

Short’s credits include “Scandal,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Cadillac Records,” “Armored,” “True To The Game,” and “Armed.” Producing credits include BET’s “Mr. Right” and “American Violence.”

Dash co-founded the Roc-A-Fella record label, directed “Paper Soldiers” and “Death of a Dynasty” and produced “Paid in Full,” “Shadowboxer,” “The Woodsman” and “Honor Up.” He is an executive producer for WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” currently in its fourth season, and will appear in BET’s “Next Big Thing” talent competition show.”