Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery Join Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Toff Guys’

Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery have joined Matthew McConaughey in the British crime drama “Toff Guys,” with Guy Ritchie directing.

Farrell’s deal is not yet closed. He would portray a trainer of MMA fighters. Dockery is replacing Kate Beckinsale as the wife of McConaughey’s character, who is attempting to cash out of his highly profitable drug empire. Henry Golding will play a Vietnamese gangster and Hugh Grant is on board as a blackmailing photographer.

Ritchie is directing from a script that he co-wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. The film is described as being in the vein of the British gangster movies that Ritchie shot earlier in his career such as “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch.”

Miramax paid $30 million to pick up worldwide rights to “Toff Guys” at the Cannes Film Festival. Production is already under way in England.

Farrell stars in “Widows” opposite Viola Davis and Liam Neeson. He’ll be seen in Disney’s live-action remake of “Dumbo,” which opens March 29. Dockery played Lady Mary Crawley in the “Downton Abbey” series and returned to reprise the role in the movie version, currently in post-production.

