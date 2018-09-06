Colin Farrell, Common Join Jessica Chastain’s Action Movie ‘Eve’

Colin Farrell and Common have joined Jessica Chastain in the cast of Voltage Pictures and Freckle Films’ upcoming action-drama “Eve.”

Tate Taylor, who directed Chastain in “The Help,” is helming. Taylor replaced Matthew Newton as director of “Eve” two weeks after Newton left the project following online backlash due to his history of alleged assault and domestic violence.

Voltage will fully finance “Eve” and handle worldwide sales. It announced the castings Thursday on the opening day of the Toronto Film Festival.

Principal photography is set to begin in Boston on Sept. 24. “Eve” is produced by Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam alongside Chastain and her Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael. Voltage’s Jonathan Deckter is executive producing.

Farrell will be playing the leader of a black ops organization whom Chastain’s title character works for. Farrell most recently starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and can be seen in November in Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. He’s also starring in Disney’s upcoming “Dumbo.”

Common will play the ex-fiance of Chastain’s character. He was recently seen in “John Wick: Chapter 2” and “Suicide Squad.”

Farrell is represented by Creative Artists Agency, Ilene Feldman Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Common is represented by United Talent Agency, manager Derek Dudley, the Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser
Younger & Light.

