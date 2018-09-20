You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Fast Color,’ Sets March Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent.

The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon also serve as producers and fully financed the film under their LD Entertainment banner.

Fast Color” tells the story of a woman forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered but, years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange is the New Black”), Saniyya Sidney (“The Passage”) Christopher Denham, and David Strathairn.

“‘Fast Color’ is a powerful and original superhero movie featuring amazing performances,” said Codeblack Films President Jeff Clanagan. “It’s great to reunite with the incredibly talented producers behind two iconic Lionsgate properties and to partner once more with AMCi in delivering great storytelling to our diverse audiences.”

Related

Horowitz and Liddell added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate again with Lionsgate and their partners at Codeblack. ‘Fast Color’ brings together a compelling story, a great cast, and terrific partners. Julia turns the focus onto a new kind of superhero that we believe many viewers can relate to and we can hardly wait to take moviegoers on an exhilarating cinematic ride.”

Codeblack Films previously partnered with AMC Independent for the release of “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain.” The deal was negotiated by Clanagan and Candice Wilson, along with Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine, Eda Kowan, and Elizabeth Elliott.

Codeblack is a division of Lionsgate. LD Entertainment is represented by attorney Eric Thompson. Mbatha-Raw is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown. Frontline, Innovative and Del Shore Moonves represent Toussaint, LA Management represents Sidney, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and UTA represent Denham, and Strathairn is represented by Ryan Entertainment and ICM.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color'

    Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color,' Sets March Release

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • Blake SheltonCMA Music Festival, Nashville, USA

    Blake Shelton Joins Kelly Clarkson in STX's 'Uglydolls' Movie

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • U.K. Talent Agency Artists Partnership Enters

    U.K. Talent Agency Begins Developing Film and TV Projects, Launches New Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • Italian Movie Channel to Launch in

    Italian Movie Channel to Launch in U.S. via Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • Ben Stassen's nWave Bought by Former

    Ben Stassen's nWave Acquired by Production Group MZM (EXCLUSIVE)

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    'Assassination Nation' Ads Rejected by Facebook, YouTube

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

  • 'Asura' is China's most expensive flop

    China to Ban Movie Ticket Subsidies

    Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent. The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad