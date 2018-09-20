Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Fast Color,’ Sets March Release

Codeblack Film has acquired Julia Hart’s supernatural drama “Fast Color” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It will release on March 29 in partnership with AMC Independent.

The film, which premiered in March at SXSW, is produced and written by Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (“La La Land”) and Hart under their Original Headquarters label. Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon also serve as producers and fully financed the film under their LD Entertainment banner.

“Fast Color” tells the story of a woman forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered but, years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange is the New Black”), Saniyya Sidney (“The Passage”) Christopher Denham, and David Strathairn.

“‘Fast Color’ is a powerful and original superhero movie featuring amazing performances,” said Codeblack Films President Jeff Clanagan. “It’s great to reunite with the incredibly talented producers behind two iconic Lionsgate properties and to partner once more with AMCi in delivering great storytelling to our diverse audiences.”

Horowitz and Liddell added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate again with Lionsgate and their partners at Codeblack. ‘Fast Color’ brings together a compelling story, a great cast, and terrific partners. Julia turns the focus onto a new kind of superhero that we believe many viewers can relate to and we can hardly wait to take moviegoers on an exhilarating cinematic ride.”

Codeblack Films previously partnered with AMC Independent for the release of “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain.” The deal was negotiated by Clanagan and Candice Wilson, along with Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine, Eda Kowan, and Elizabeth Elliott.

Codeblack is a division of Lionsgate. LD Entertainment is represented by attorney Eric Thompson. Mbatha-Raw is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown. Frontline, Innovative and Del Shore Moonves represent Toussaint, LA Management represents Sidney, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and UTA represent Denham, and Strathairn is represented by Ryan Entertainment and ICM.