Lionsgate Developing Horror-Thriller Movie ‘Cobweb’ With Roy Lee, Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce.

The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But when he discovers that they’re real, he conspires to let them out.

Andrew Childs is the executive producer. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Lee founded Vertigo in 2002 with Doug Davison. His credits include “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” “It,” the Lego movies, and “The Departed.”

Berg joined Vertigo last year after serving as Warner Bros.’ co-president of production for a year and overseeing the studio’s DC films, along with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Berg’s DC credits include “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” and the upcoming “Aquaman” film, which is due out in December. Prior to joining Warner Bros., he also produced the 2003 Will Ferrell hit “Elf.”

The deal for “Cobweb” comes a week after Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns hinted at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference that Lionsgate — the studio behind the “Saw” franchise — will make a splash in the horror arena, which has been recently dominated recently by Universal through Blumhouse and Warner Bros. with “It” and the “Conjuring” series.

“We used to own horror,” Burns said. “We’re going to own it again.”

Devlin is managed by Jeff Portnoy and John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions.