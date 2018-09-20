You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Developing Horror-Thriller Movie ‘Cobweb’ With Roy Lee, Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roy Lee Jon Berg
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce.

The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But when he discovers that they’re real, he conspires to let them out.

Andrew Childs is the executive producer. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Lee founded Vertigo in 2002 with Doug Davison. His credits include “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” “It,” the Lego movies, and “The Departed.”

Berg joined Vertigo last year after serving as Warner Bros.’ co-president of production for a year and overseeing the studio’s DC films, along with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Berg’s DC credits include “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” and the upcoming “Aquaman” film, which is due out in December. Prior to joining Warner Bros., he also produced the 2003 Will Ferrell hit “Elf.”

The deal for “Cobweb” comes a week after Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns hinted at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference that Lionsgate — the studio behind the “Saw” franchise — will make a splash in the horror arena, which has been recently dominated recently by Universal through Blumhouse and Warner Bros. with “It” and the “Conjuring” series.

“We used to own horror,” Burns said. “We’re going to own it again.”

Devlin is managed by Jeff Portnoy and John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

More Film

  • Roy Lee Jon Berg

    Lionsgate Developing Horror-Thriller Movie 'Cobweb' With Roy Lee, Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

  • Venice Film Festival A Star is

    How Venice, Toronto and Telluride Festivals Stole Cannes' Luster (Column)

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

  • Cary Joji Fukunaga: An Ideal Choice

    Cary Joji Fukunaga Can Bring the Human Factor Back to James Bond

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

  • Anthony Scaramucci

    Watch the First Trailer for Anthony Scaramucci Documentary 'Mooch' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

  • Life Itself

    Dan Fogelman Defends 'Life Itself' Against Hilariously Bad Reviews

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

  • The Song of Sway Lake

    Film Review: 'The Song of Sway Lake'

    Lionsgate has launched development of Chris Thomas Devlin’s horror-thriller “Cobweb” with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg in advanced negotiations to produce. The studio bought Devlin’s spec script in which a boy’s abusive parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are only in his head. But […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad