Cobie Smulders Comedy ‘Alright Now’ Lands at Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all North American rights to the Cobie Smulders comedy “Alright Now,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Jamie Adams, whose credits include “Black Mountain Poets,” directed from her own script. “Alright Now” is produced by Unstoppable Film & Television and Dignity Film Finance through its Fivelanes label. The film will be released in select theaters across the country and on demand on Sept. 7.

“Alright Now” follows Smulders as a rock musician who drunkenly enrolls in college after she breaks up with her boyfriend and her band falls apart. Convinced she will give the youngsters a run for their money, she is shocked to discover that no one knows who she is, and they could not care less about her rock star past.

“Working with Gravitas Ventures on ‘Alright Now’ is incredible, to know that my latest improvisation-led comedy is being released by such a legendary distributor is exciting,” Adams said. “Cobie Smulders and the rest of ‘Alright Now’ team had a lot of fun making this movie and we can’t for everyone to see it!”

Smulders stars in the Netflix series “Friends From College.” She portrays S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Cobie Smulders is a comedic force to be reckoned with in this feel-good comedy about one woman’s search for a new beginning,” said Nolan Gallagher, CEO at Gravitas Ventures.

Gallagher negotiated the deal with James Norrie from AMP Films.

See the trailer for “Alright Now” below:

