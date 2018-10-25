You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Clueless' Movie Remake in the Works

Dave McNary

As if! “Clueless” is getting a remake.

Paramount Studios is developing a remake of its 1995 comedy with “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver producing.

Marquita Robinson, story editor and writer on Netflix’s comedy series GLOW,” has been hired to write the script.

Clueless,” directed and written by Amy Heckerling, was set at a Beverly Hills high school and starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, along with Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Dan Hedaya. The film, produced by Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence, was loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma” with Silverstone playing the Emma Woodhouse character and Rudd as George Knightley, the ultimate object of her affection.

The movie earned $56 million in the U.S. on a $12 million budget, leading to a three-season television spinoff, with Silverstone replaced by Rachel Blanchard. “Clueless, the Musical” will debut next month in New York with Dove Cameron in the lead.

Oliver teamed with Kenya Barris on the “Girls Trip” script. She also collaborated with Barris on “Barbershop: the Next Cut” and wrote the screenplay for the adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s “The Sun Is Also a Star.” She is repped by ICM, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

