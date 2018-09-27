You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Mule’ Gets December Release Date

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clint Eastwood
CREDIT: Benainous+Catarina+Perusseau/REX/Shutterstock

Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas.

The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.” The film is seen as more of a commercial effort. It’s not expected to be a major Oscar contender.

Eastwood stars in “The Mule” as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. After being assigned a menacing handler, Stone also attracts attention from DEA agent Colin Bates. In addition to Eastwood, the cast includes Bradley Cooper, Dianne Wiest, and Michael Pena. The movie is Eastwood’s first acting role since 2012’s “Trouble With the Curve.”

In an interview with Variety last month, Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich said he deferred to Eastwood about when the film would be released.

“We’re waiting for Clint to show us the movie, and the way that’s worked for 25 years is whenever and wherever Clint says,” said Emmerich.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' Eyes Scary-Good $50 Million Opening

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • Clint Eastwood

    Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule' Gets December Release Date

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    Lady Gaga Drops 'A Star Is Born' Single 'Shallow' (Watch)

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • 'Diane': Kent Jones Works Both Sides

    With 'Diane,' Kent Jones Works Both Sides of Fest Circuit

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • The favourite Movie

    New York Film Festival Swings in Artier Direction

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • 'Vision' Review: Binoche and Kawase Team

    San Sebastián Film Review: 'Vision'

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

  • 'The Night Manager,' 'La La Land'

    'The Night Manager,' 'La La Land' Producers Adapting Cold War Thriller ‘We Were Never Here’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will come out in time for Christmas. The Warner Bros. thriller will open on Dec. 14 in wide release. Eastwood stars in the film and directs. “The Mule” will face off against Universal’s pricey sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act,” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad