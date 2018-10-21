You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tricia Tuttle Named Director, BFI Festivals; Clare Stewart Steps Down

Tricia Tuttle will take over the BFI London Film Festival, and other BFI festivals, following Clare Stewart’s decision not to return after a sabbatical. Tuttle stepped in as artistic director for this year’s LFF, which came to a close Sunday with a world premiere screening of “Stan and Ollie.”

Tuttle’s new permanent role is director, BFI festivals. Stewart had said at the end of 2017 that she planned to take a year out. Her next move, now she has said she is not returning to LFF and the BFI, is not clear.

Speaking at the closing night gala screening, BFI chief Amanda Nevill announced that Stewart has decided not to return and Tuttle will fill her shoes. She paid tribute to the outgoing BFI festivals director. “She is an absolute force of nature and we are going to miss her very much indeed,” she said.

In a statement, Nevill said Tuttle had done an astounding job this year: “I’m very excited to see where she takes the LFF in future years,” she said.

Tuttle stepped up from deputy head of festivals after Stewart’s sabbatical announcement. Anne-Marie Flynn became the festival’s interim managing director. Tuttle and Flynn also oversaw BFI Flare, the festival devoted to LGBT films.

Stewart, an Australian, broadened the scope of LFF beyond Central London theaters during her tenure, which spanned six editions of the festival. She also shortened it and added more headline galas. Nevill said she had “completely transformed the Festival at home and internationally.”

Tuttle, meanwhile, oversaw a 2018 event notable for its representation of female filmmakers. Half of the films in the main competition were from women directors or co-directors, rising to 60% in the first film category. “Joy” won best film and “Girl” best debut feature.

(Pictured: Clare Stewart, left, Tricia Tuttle, right).

