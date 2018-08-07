Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. Film ‘City of Lies’ Pulled From Release Schedule

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Johnny Depp
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters.

The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Depp last month was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him. He has faced a number of legal and financial woes, recently granting a wide-ranging interview to Rolling Stone that showcased the actor’s decline.

He also recently settled a lawsuit with his former managers who had accused the actor of spending money at an unsustainable rate.

Depp is still slated to appear in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” expected to hit theaters in November.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Film

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. Film 'City of Lies' Pulled From Release Schedule

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Craig Sheffer

    Film News Roundup: Craig Sheffer to Star in Horror Movie 'Widow's Point'

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Direct Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson in 'Passing'

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Pineapple Express

    Seth Rogen Shares 'Pineapple Express' Facts on Its 10th Anniversary

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft

    Live Nation Productions Names Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft to Senior Posts

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Finn WolfhardLD Entertainment presents the World

    Finn Wolfhard on Bill Hader Playing His Adult Version in 'It' Sequel

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

  • Us Director Tamra Davis Poses During

    Tamra Davis to Direct Paul Feig Comedy 'Turned On' for Fox

    Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters. The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad