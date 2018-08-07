Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. Film ‘City of Lies’ Pulled From Release Schedule

Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters.

The movie was scheduled to be released Sept. 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday. The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Depp last month was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him. He has faced a number of legal and financial woes, recently granting a wide-ranging interview to Rolling Stone that showcased the actor’s decline.

He also recently settled a lawsuit with his former managers who had accused the actor of spending money at an unsustainable rate.

Depp is still slated to appear in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” expected to hit theaters in November.