‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor,’ ‘RBG’ Among Cinema Eye Honors Early Documentary Awards Nominees

Kristopher Tapley

Fred Rogers appears in Won't You Be My Neighbor? by Morgan Neville, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Cinema Eye Honors revealed the first awards announcements for the organization’s 12th annual awards on Thursday.

Audience choice nominees include recent documentary awards-circuit players such as “Free Solo,” “Minding the Gap,” “Quincy,” “RBG,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The group also unveiled its list of “The Unforgettables,” honoring notable and significant nonfiction film subjects, such as rock climber Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”), recording artist M.I.A. (“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”), Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”), and television legend Fred Rogers (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”).

Joining the broadcast film category is a new field this year, broadcast series, which features contenders such as Netflix’s “Evil Genius” and “Wild Wild Country,” and Showtime’s “The Fourth Estate.”

In the Heterodox category, recognizing fiction films that actively blur the line between fiction and documentary, The Orchard and MoviePass’ “American Animals,” Magnolia’s “Skate Kitchen,” and HBO’s “The Tale” were among the nominees.

Also announced was a top 10 of nonfiction short films, which will be whittled down to a list of five nominees on Nov. 8 when all other nominees are revealed.

The 12th annual Cinema Eye Honors will be held on Jan. 10 at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Audience Choice Prize
“Bathtubs Over Broadway”
“Free Solo”
“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”
“Minding the Gap”
“On Her Shoulders”
“Quincy”
“RBG”
“Shirkers”
“Three Identical Strangers”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Nonfiction Shorts List
“Baby Brother”
“Concussion Protocol”
“The Earth is Humming”
“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Las Nubes”
“Sister Hearts”
“Skip Day”
“Volte”
“Zhalanash – Empty Shore”

Heterodox Award
“American Animals”
“Obscuro Barocco”
“Skate Kitchen”
“The Tale”
“We the Animals”

Broadcast Film
“Baltimore Rising”
“Believer”
“The Final Year”
“I Am Evidence”
“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”
“This is Home: A Refugee Story”

Broadcast Series
“America to Me”
“Evil Genius”
“Flint Town”
“The Fourth Estate”
“The Trade”
“Wild Wild Country”

“Unforgettables” – Nonfiction Subjects of 2018 (Non-Competitive Honor)
Annette Ontell (“306 Hollywood”)
América (“América”)
Issei Sagawa (“Caniba”)
Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”)
Julita Salmerón (“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle”)
Nick Bollettieri (“Love Means Zero”)
M.I.A. (“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”)
Keire Johnson, Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan (“Minding the Gap”)
Abu Osama (“Of Fathers and Sons”)
Nadia Murad (“On Her Shoulders”)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”)
Scotty Bowers (“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood”)
Georges Cardona, Jasmine Ng, Sophie Siddique and Sandi Tan (“Shirkers”)
Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran (“Three Identical Strangers”)
Fred Rogers (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”)

