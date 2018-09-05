Film News Roundup: Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci to Star in Farming Drama ‘Percy’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world. 

CASTINGS

Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started shooting in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Clark Johnson is directing from a screenplay written by Hilary Pryor and Garfield L. Miller. “Percy” is produced by Scythia Films’ Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor and Miller. Executive producers are Ethan Lazar from Scythia Films, William Santor and Andrew Chang-Sang for financier Productivity Media, Kevin Hoiseth for sales agent Concourse Media, Christopher Yurkovich, Alex Ordanis, Deepak Kumar, Mark Gingras and John Laing.

Walken portrays a small-town Saskatchewan farmer; the film follows his unlikely crusade against genetically modified crops. Ricci plays an anti-GMO activist. The cast includes Roberta Maxwell, Adam Beach, Luke Kirby, Martin Donovan and Peter Stebbings.

Walken is represented by ICM Partners. Ricci is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Untitled Entertainment. Johnson is represented by UTA.

Related

****

Megan Fox has been cast in the South Korean feature film “Jangsa-ri 9.15,” starring as U.S. war correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Marguerite Higgins.

“Jangsa-ri 9.15,” directed by Kwang Kyung-taek, tells the story of the Battle of Jangsa-ri, which initiated the Incheon Landing during the Korean War. Higgins is considered a South Korean national hero for her contribution to the Korean War effort.

Kim Myung-min is also set to star. Fox’s upcoming projects include “Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox” for Discovery and the Travel Channel and the upcoming film “Think Like a Dog” opposite Josh Duhamel for director Gil Junger and producer Andrew Lazar. Her additional credits include the “Transformers” franchise, “Jennifer’s Body” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise.

Fox is represented by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

PROJECT WRAPS

Tania Raymonde and Zio Ziegler are making their feature writing and directorial debut on the upcoming dark comedy “Studio Visit.”

Raymonde also stars in the movie along with Geza Rohrig (“Son of Saul”), Josh Stamberg (“The Affair”) and Sarah Wynter. The film recently wrapped production in San Francisco.

Described as a satire about the art world, “Studio Visit” takes on the challenges of authorship, the identity of the female painter and the role of the artist in contemporary culture in which five art world archetypes show up to an artist’s studio to buy a hyped painting no one’s ever seen, that may or may not exist.

Raymonde currently stars on Amazon’s “Goliath” alongside Billy Bob Thornton and is most known for her portrayal of Alex Rousseau on ABC’s “Lost.” Ziegler is an American painter, sculptor and muralist. Both are represented by Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci to Star

    Film News Roundup: Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci to Star in Farming Drama 'Percy'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • Fahrenheit 119 Trailer

    Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Won't Come Close to Trumping 'Fahrenheit 9/11's' Debut

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • Widows

    Watch Exclusive Clip of Viola Davis' New Film 'Widows'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • The Quietude Review

    Venice Film review: 'The Quietude'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • 'A Star Is Born': Oscar Chances

    Oscar Voters Are Sure to Go Gaga for Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • 'Never Look Away' Review: A Midcentury

    Venice Film Review: 'Never Look Away'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

  • Boarding School Review

    Film Review: 'Boarding School'

    In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.  CASTINGS Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad