Film News Roundup: Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci to Star in Farming Drama ‘Percy’

In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci star in a farming drama, Megan Fox is playing a war correspondent and Tania Raymonde has unveiled a dark comedy set in the art world.

CASTINGS

Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in the farming drama “Percy,” a Scythia Films production that has started shooting in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Clark Johnson is directing from a screenplay written by Hilary Pryor and Garfield L. Miller. “Percy” is produced by Scythia Films’ Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor and Miller. Executive producers are Ethan Lazar from Scythia Films, William Santor and Andrew Chang-Sang for financier Productivity Media, Kevin Hoiseth for sales agent Concourse Media, Christopher Yurkovich, Alex Ordanis, Deepak Kumar, Mark Gingras and John Laing.

Walken portrays a small-town Saskatchewan farmer; the film follows his unlikely crusade against genetically modified crops. Ricci plays an anti-GMO activist. The cast includes Roberta Maxwell, Adam Beach, Luke Kirby, Martin Donovan and Peter Stebbings.

Walken is represented by ICM Partners. Ricci is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Untitled Entertainment. Johnson is represented by UTA.

Megan Fox has been cast in the South Korean feature film “Jangsa-ri 9.15,” starring as U.S. war correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Marguerite Higgins.

“Jangsa-ri 9.15,” directed by Kwang Kyung-taek, tells the story of the Battle of Jangsa-ri, which initiated the Incheon Landing during the Korean War. Higgins is considered a South Korean national hero for her contribution to the Korean War effort.

Kim Myung-min is also set to star. Fox’s upcoming projects include “Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox” for Discovery and the Travel Channel and the upcoming film “Think Like a Dog” opposite Josh Duhamel for director Gil Junger and producer Andrew Lazar. Her additional credits include the “Transformers” franchise, “Jennifer’s Body” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise.

Fox is represented by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

PROJECT WRAPS

Tania Raymonde and Zio Ziegler are making their feature writing and directorial debut on the upcoming dark comedy “Studio Visit.”

Raymonde also stars in the movie along with Geza Rohrig (“Son of Saul”), Josh Stamberg (“The Affair”) and Sarah Wynter. The film recently wrapped production in San Francisco.

Described as a satire about the art world, “Studio Visit” takes on the challenges of authorship, the identity of the female painter and the role of the artist in contemporary culture in which five art world archetypes show up to an artist’s studio to buy a hyped painting no one’s ever seen, that may or may not exist.

Raymonde currently stars on Amazon’s “Goliath” alongside Billy Bob Thornton and is most known for her portrayal of Alex Rousseau on ABC’s “Lost.” Ziegler is an American painter, sculptor and muralist. Both are represented by Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.