Film News Roundup: Christopher Nolan Honored by Digital Entertainment Group

In today’s film news roundup, Christopher Nolan gets a Vanguard Award; Kenya Barris, Constance Wu and Eva Longoria will be given the Bill of Rights Award; and Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, and Brian Tyree Henry are in a “Child’s Play” remake. AWARDS The Digital Entertainment Group will present its inaugural Vanguard Award to Christopher Nolan, director of the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dunkirk,” “Interstellar,” Inception,” “Memento” and “Insomnia.” The award presentation will take place during a reception at the 4K Ultra HD Summit to be held on Nov. 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The DEG Vanguard Award is in recognition of Nolan’s place at the forefront of filmmakers using groundbreaking technology to deliver increased scale and resolution, enhanced color, and immersive audio to film audiences both in cinemas and in the home theater environment. Nolan earned dual Academy Award nominations for best director and best picture for “Dunkirk.” He also received Oscar nods for best screenplay and best picture for “Inception” and best original screenplay for “Memento.” With the December release of the seven-film Christopher Nolan Collection in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Nolan became the filmmaker with the largest number of films available in what’s touted as the most advanced home-based viewing format.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California has selected half a dozen artists and activists for honors at its Bill of Rights Dinner on Nov. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

“Our Bill of Rights Dinner allows us to pay tribute,” said ACLU SoCal executive director Hector Villagra, “to those whose work has enriched our lives and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be informed and engaged.”

The event is on Veterans Day and will honor service members, including non-citizen veterans who were deported by the government after serving in the military. Jennifer Hudson will be the guest performer.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu and actress-producer Eva Longoria will be given the Bill of Rights Award. MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Alyssa Milano will receive the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award. Rita Moreno will win the Ramona Ripston Liberty, Justice & Equality Award.

CASTINGS

Gabriel Bateman (“Lights Out”), Aubrey Plaza, and “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry have been set to star in MGM’s “Child’s Play” remake for Orion Pictures.

Bateman will take on the role of Andy and Plaza will play his mother, who gives her son a sinister toy doll for his birthday. Principal photography commenced Thursday in Vancouver with Lars Klevberg directing from Tyler Burton Smith’s screenplay based on the original 1988 movie.

David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner. The duo produced “It,” the highest grossing horror film of all time with $700 million at the global box office. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson will executive produce.

“Child’s Play” went on to gross $44 million worldwide on a $9 million budget and give rise to six sequels. Bateman is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group and HG5 Entertainment; Plaza is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment; Henry is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment.