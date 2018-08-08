Christian Cooke Joins Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie in Netflix’s ‘Point Blank’ Remake

Christian Cooke is set to join Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie in the Netflix remake of “Point Blank.”

The cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden Teyonah Parris, Boris McGiver, and Markice Moore.

Joe Lynch is directing the movie from a script by Adam G. Simon. Joe Carnahan and Grillo are producing via their War Party banner, while Johanna Byer is producing for Gaumont. The film is a reboot of Fred Cavaye’s 2010 French crime drama of the same title. Gaumont’s Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee and Gene Stein are exec producing.

The movie tells the story of the unlikely pairing of Paul (Mackie), an emergency room nurse, and Abe (Grillo), a wanted murder suspect, as they go toe to toe with rival gangsters and corrupt cops in a deadly race to save the lives of Paul’s kidnapped wife and unborn son. Cooke will play Grillo’s brother, who kidnaps Mackie’s wife and holds her for ransom.

Cooke past film credits include “Love, Rosie”, “Cemetery Junction,” and “Electricity.” On the TV side, Cooke’s recent work includes “The Art of More”, “Magic City,” and BBC’s “Stonemouth.” He is repped by WME, Management 360 and Hamilton Hodell.