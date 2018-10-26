You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Rock to Direct Kevin Hart in Comedy Movie ‘Co-Parenting’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Rock Kevin Hart
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.”

The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner and finds himself in turmoil when his wife decides to ditch him, leading to a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Will Packer (“Night School,” “Girls Trip”) will produce for his Will Packer Productions and Rock for his Chris Rock Enterprises. Hart and John Cheng will produce for Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, with Cheng and Carli Haney overseeing via Hartbeat Productions.

Executive vice president of production Kristin Lowe will oversee production on behalf of Universal.

Hart starred in “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish. The film has been a solid performer at the box office with $68 million in four weeks.

Rock directed, wrote, and starred in the 2014 comedy “Top Five” for Paramount. He will be starting in the next season of FX’s “Fargo.”

Rock is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Taylor is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Outfest Legacy Awards Honorees 2018

    Outfest Trailblazers on Creating a Legacy of LGBT Films and Television

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • Chris Rock Kevin Hart

    Chris Rock to Direct Kevin Hart in Comedy Movie 'Co-Parenting'

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • Mike Marshall Sony Pictures

    Sony Pictures Names Michael Marshall as President of Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • Different from the Other

    Outfest Awards Celebrate the Legacy of Gay Film

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • Hollywood Player Turned Georgia Educator Stresses

    Hollywood Player-Turned-Georgia Educator Stresses Hands-On Approach

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • Georgia's Production Incentives Seal the Deal

    Georgia's Production Incentives Seal the Deal for Hollywood

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

  • The Front Runner

    Why So Many Contenders Flock to the Savannah Film Festival

    Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.” The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad