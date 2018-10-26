Chris Rock to Direct Kevin Hart in Comedy Movie ‘Co-Parenting’

Universal is in negotiations to sign Chris Rock to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy movie “Co-Parenting.”

The project is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script. Hart will portray a stay-at-home dad who raises the kids while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner and finds himself in turmoil when his wife decides to ditch him, leading to a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Will Packer (“Night School,” “Girls Trip”) will produce for his Will Packer Productions and Rock for his Chris Rock Enterprises. Hart and John Cheng will produce for Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, with Cheng and Carli Haney overseeing via Hartbeat Productions.

Executive vice president of production Kristin Lowe will oversee production on behalf of Universal.

Hart starred in “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish. The film has been a solid performer at the box office with $68 million in four weeks.

Rock directed, wrote, and starred in the 2014 comedy “Top Five” for Paramount. He will be starting in the next season of FX’s “Fargo.”

Rock is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Taylor is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.