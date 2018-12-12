Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer to Voice Pixar’s ‘Onward’

Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer are leading the voice cast for “Onward,” Pixar’s next original movie.

Pixar had previously referred to the film as an untitled suburban fantasy. Dan Scanlon, who helmed 2013’s “Monsters University” for Pixar, is directing “Onward.” He’s re-teamed with producer Kori Rae, who also produced “Monsters University.”

“Onward” follows two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world. It hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

Scanlon, who was raised in Michigan, said the film’s story is driven by his own life. He was one and his brother was three when their father passed away.

“At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth,” Scanlon said. “This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

Pratt and Holland both starred in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and Pratt will provide the voices of Emmet Brickowski and Rex Dangervest in Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” Holland will next be seen in “Chaos Walking” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Louis-Dreyfus will next appear in the final season of “Veep.” Spencer has completed work on the drama “Luce” and the horror film “Ma.”

Pixar’s next movie to be released is “Toy Story 4,” on June 21, 2019.