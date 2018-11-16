Chris Pratt in Early Negotiations for ‘The Saint’ Movie

Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series.

Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its upcoming sequel (2019). He also starred in “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence.

The studio secured a deal for book series rights in 2016 and set up producing deals with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Robert Evans with the goal of starting an action franchise.

“The Saint” is based on Leslie Charteris’ book series, which follow the debonair Simon Templar character first introduced in the 1928 novel “Meet the Tiger,” followed by “Enter the Saint” in 1930. Templar stole from corrupt politicians and warmongers, leaving a calling card of a stick figure with a halo.

George Sanders starred in half a dozen films as “The Saint” in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Prior to his days portraying James Bond, Moore starred in a popular long-running British TV series during the 1960s.

The 1997 movie “The Saint” starred Kilmer and Elisabeth Shue, and was directed by Phillip Noyce from a script by Jonathan Hensleigh and Wesley Strick. The film, which explored the title character dealing with the underworld of international industrial theft, was produced by Evans, David Brown, William MacDonald and Mace Neufeld.

Paramount-based di Bonaventura Pictures has produced the “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe” and “Red” franchises, along with “Salt,” “Side Effects,” “Shooter,” “Jack Ryan” and “The Devil Inside.”

Evans is repped by UTA. The news about Pratt was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.