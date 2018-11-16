×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Pratt in Early Negotiations for ‘The Saint’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Pratt. Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom' film premiere, Tokyo, Japan - 27 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Masatoshi Okauchi/REX

Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series.

Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its upcoming sequel (2019). He also starred in “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence.

The studio secured a deal for book series rights in 2016 and set up producing deals with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Robert Evans with the goal of starting an action franchise.

The Saint” is based on Leslie Charteris’ book series, which follow the debonair Simon Templar character first introduced in the 1928 novel “Meet the Tiger,” followed by “Enter the Saint” in 1930. Templar stole from corrupt politicians and warmongers, leaving a calling card of a stick figure with a halo.

George Sanders starred in half a dozen films as “The Saint” in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Prior to his days portraying James Bond, Moore starred in a popular long-running British TV series during the 1960s.

The 1997 movie “The Saint” starred Kilmer and Elisabeth Shue, and was directed by Phillip Noyce from a script by Jonathan Hensleigh and Wesley Strick. The film, which explored the title character dealing with the underworld of international industrial theft, was produced by Evans, David Brown, William MacDonald and Mace Neufeld.

Paramount-based di Bonaventura Pictures has produced the “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe” and “Red” franchises, along with “Salt,” “Side Effects,” “Shooter,” “Jack Ryan” and “The Devil Inside.”

Evans is repped by UTA. The news about Pratt was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • William Goldman Dead

    William Goldman's Best Lines

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • Chris Pratt. Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom'

    Chris Pratt in Early Negotiations for 'The Saint' Movie

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • William Goldman

    With One Line, William Goldman Taught Hollywood Everything It Needed to Know

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • Movie Theater

    Studios Expected to Push for Early Home Release in 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • Stephan James as Fonny and KiKi

    Independent Film Awards Circuit Livens Up Studio-Heavy Oscar Race

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • 'Firecrackers,' 'Skate Kitchen' Topped Awards at

    'Firecrackers,' 'Skate Kitchen' Win Top Awards at Female-Centric Stockholm Film Festival

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

  • Marvin Levy Close Up

    Marvin Levy: The Road From Tex and Jinx to 'Close Encounters'

    Paramount Pictures is in early negotiations with Chris Pratt for the movie reboot of “The Saint,” two decades after Val Kilmer’s thriller and 50 years after Roger Moore’s TV series. Pratt’s deal is not closed. He became a worldwide star as the Star-Lord character in the Disney-Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War (2018) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad