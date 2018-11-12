Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and More Pay Tribute to Comic Book Legend Stan Lee

Superheroes and Hollywood figures alike took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to comic book legend Stan Lee, who died on Monday at age 95.

Lee co-created iconic Marvel superheroes including Black Panther, Thor, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in Marvel’s X-Men franchise, shared a picture of Lee’s cameo in the latest “Deadpool” movie. “Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything,” he wrote.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, emphasized Lee’s importance on his own career. “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee,” Feige wrote. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans.”

Captain America himself Chris Evans wrote, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives.” He ended the tribute with a lively “excelsior!!” in a nod to Lee’s signature sign off.

Robert Downey Jr., who first began portraying Iron Man in 2008 and launched the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a picture on Instagram with Lee. “Owe it all to you,” he wrote. “Rest in peace Stan.”

Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s motion pictures group, the studio behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” said, “Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee.”

Comic book writer Gail Simone shared her own heartfelt experiences with Lee, calling him a “real human being” who changed her life every time she met him.

I am not going to be able to speak about this this morning, I can see that.



But under the persona, Stan Lee was a real human being. I met him three times and three times he told me something literally life-changing.



Read more reactions below:

RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil. It was an honor working for you. #stanlee https://t.co/qTXoRM3q0Q — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a spark that would go on to forever change Hollywood and the entire entertainment landscape. His positivity for both the fans, and a bigger brighter future for the characters he helped create, are what cemented his legacy. Say "hi" to The Watcher for us, Stan. pic.twitter.com/glJSvKeAVf — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 12, 2018

.@TheRealStanLee was a true New Yorker whose limitless imagination helped create some of the most beloved characters in popular culture and made NYC just as big of a character. Excelsior! Mr. Lee and condolences to his many fans on behalf of the New York Family. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

“With great power comes great responsibility.” RIP to the legend Stan Lee. I am so sad to hear about this. Never met the man but like millions I love his work. His characters brought joy to the world and inspired people to be the best version of themselves. Awful news. pic.twitter.com/8iTOKrEV57 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 12, 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace @TheRealStanLee 😢💔 Thank you for being such an inspiration and feeding our imagination with all your amazing characters and stories. ❤️ — Dimitri Vegas (@dimitrivegas) November 12, 2018

Thank You Stan Lee… for making my childhood so much more entertaining. RIP — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 12, 2018