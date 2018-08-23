‘Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Plans Awards Campaign for Chloe Grace Moretz (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Plans Awards Campaign for Chloe Grace Moretz

Brent Lang

FilmRise will mount an awards season campaign for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” Variety has learned. The indie studio plans to push Chloe Grace Moretz in the lead actress category and seems to believe the star has the best chance of earning some plaudits love.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post” centers on a high school junior (Moretz) who is sent to gay conversion camp after she is caught making out with her female friend at a homecoming dance. The film debuted at Sundance, where it won the grand jury prize and received strong reviews.

“Chloe deserves to be recognized for playing such a nuanced role and for her work championing the film and its mission,” said Faye Tsakas, director of acquisitions at FilmRise.

The indie studio will also push the film for best picture, screenplay, director, and for the work of cast members such as Jennifer Ehle and John Gallagher. FilmRise is committed to spending somewhere in the low-to-mid six figures, and will host screenings and take out ads. Studio executives joked that they would like to project the film on the outside of the White House — a reference to Vice President Mike Pence’s past support for gay conversion programs.

FilmRise will be working with Brigade Marketing and its founder Adam Kersh as it plots out its pitch to awards voters. The company launched its first awards campaign last year for “Marjorie Prime.” The film was shut out of the Oscars, but did manage to pick up Indie Spirit and Gotham nominations for Lois Smith.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” isn’t the only awards contender to deal with the controversial practice of conversion therapy. Focus Features is releasing “Boy Erased,” a film that looks at the son of religious fundamentalists and is experience in a church-supported gay conversion program. The studio believes that film has Oscar potential and could earn nods for a cast that includes Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, and Russell Crowe. Grace Moretz recently threw a little shade at “Boy Erased,” noting that it is directed by a straight man (Joel Edgerton) while “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is written and directed by a bisexual woman (Desiree Akhavan). Moretz has also noted in interviews that the subject matter has personal significance. Two of her brothers are gay.

FilmRise has also been eager to use the film to draw attention to political causes. It wants to raise awareness of the dangers of conversion therapy and is working with different organizations to generate support for Born Perfect campaign to end the practice in all 50 states.

“The film has received such positive responses in terms of audience engagement,” said Tsakas. “We see the awards campaign as a way to keep that involvement going and build upon our momentum.”

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” has generated $407,735 since opening this month. Beachside Films produced the picture, which FilmRise acquired after its Sundance debut.

