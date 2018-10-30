You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O’Connell to Star in Bonnie and Clyde Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chloe Grace Moretz Jack O'Connell
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is co-repping the film domestically with the producers.

Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films (“A Private War”) are producing alongside Sean and Bryan Furst of Skybound Entertainment. The project is based on Jeff Guinn’s “Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde” and written by Sheldon Turner (“Up in the Air”) with revisions by Johnny Newman.

Parker and Barrow gained renown during the Great Depression as they committed multiple bank and store robberies from 1931 to 1935. They are believed to have killed at least nine police officers before they were slain in Louisiana.

The duo became widely known again in 1967 with Arthur Penn’s film “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two for Estelle Parsons in the supporting actress category and Burnett Guffey for cinematography.

Related

“We are excited to reintroduce the iconic story of Bonnie and Clyde,” said the producers. “Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time. Kike, Chloë and Jack are completely in sync about the character-driven approach we will be taking, and we feel lucky to have a creative team of this high caliber leading us forward.”

Production is scheduled to start in early 2019. Moretz recently starred in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and can currently be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” starring Dakota Johnson. O’Connell starred in Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” and Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster.”

Maillo’s feature length directing debut, “Eva,” starring Daniel Brühl, premiered at the 2011 Venice Film Festival and was nominated for 12 Goya Awards, winning three including best new director. His most recent film is the action-thriller “Toro.”

Moretz is repped by WME and T Squared Entertainment and O’Connell is repped by CAA and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

    Tyler Perry Says He's Ending 'Madea' Character in 2019

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

  • European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls

    European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls During AFM and Beyond

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

  • Chloe Grace Moretz Jack O'Connell

    Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O'Connell to Star in Bonnie and Clyde Movie

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

  • Eddie Redmayne Variety cover

    Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

  • Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' to

    Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' Bought by IFC Films for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad