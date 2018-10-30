Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O’Connell to Star in Bonnie and Clyde Movie

Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story “Love Is a Gun” with Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo directing.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA is co-repping the film domestically with the producers.

Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films (“A Private War”) are producing alongside Sean and Bryan Furst of Skybound Entertainment. The project is based on Jeff Guinn’s “Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde” and written by Sheldon Turner (“Up in the Air”) with revisions by Johnny Newman.

Parker and Barrow gained renown during the Great Depression as they committed multiple bank and store robberies from 1931 to 1935. They are believed to have killed at least nine police officers before they were slain in Louisiana.

The duo became widely known again in 1967 with Arthur Penn’s film “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two for Estelle Parsons in the supporting actress category and Burnett Guffey for cinematography.

“We are excited to reintroduce the iconic story of Bonnie and Clyde,” said the producers. “Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time. Kike, Chloë and Jack are completely in sync about the character-driven approach we will be taking, and we feel lucky to have a creative team of this high caliber leading us forward.”

Production is scheduled to start in early 2019. Moretz recently starred in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and can currently be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” starring Dakota Johnson. O’Connell starred in Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” and Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster.”

Maillo’s feature length directing debut, “Eva,” starring Daniel Brühl, premiered at the 2011 Venice Film Festival and was nominated for 12 Goya Awards, winning three including best new director. His most recent film is the action-thriller “Toro.”

Moretz is repped by WME and T Squared Entertainment and O’Connell is repped by CAA and Conway van Gelder Grant.