Chernin Entertainment Ups David Ready to Exec VP of Film and Television

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Chernin Entertainment has promoted David Ready to exec VP of film and television from his current role as exec vice president of film.

In this new role, Ready will oversee and identify the growing collaborative opportunities between TV and film talent and content, while continuing to produce projects on Chernin Entertainment’s feature and television slates.

Ready will work closely with Kristen Campo, head of Chernin Entertainment’s television department, and both executives will continue to report to Jenno Topping, president of film and television, Chernin Entertainment.

“We have long seen David as not just a leader, but as a forward thinker with taste, vision, and an aptitude for creative problem solving — someone with his finger on today’s complex, ever-evolving marketplace,” Topping said. “He has and will continue to be a great asset to the growth of our film and television slates in his new role.”

In addition to Ready, Tracey Cook, an executive in the company’s television group since 2013, has been promoted to director in the company’s television department.

In regards to Cook’s promotion, Topping added, “Tracey has been working with me for the last several years and her promotion is more than deserved as it mirrors her growth as a creative executive on the verge of great things.”

Ready’s promotion comes on the heels of a busy 18 months, in which he produced the films “The Mountain Between Us” and “Red Sparrow,” as well as the upcoming “Tolkien.” In May, Ready played a key role in acquiring Kassandra Montag’s “After the Flood,” on which Chernin partnered to produce with Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap production banner.

