Cher to Release New Album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ Next Month

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today.

The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement.

“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original ‘Mamma Mia’ musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said. “After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The album was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher’s global hit single “Believe.” The tracklist appears below.

Cher released a teaser video for the album’s first single, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” Wednesday night.

Cher is scheduled to be awarded a Kennedy Center Honor on December 2 in Washington DC.  She is also a co-producer of the “The Cher Show,” the upcoming Broadway musical opening on December 3, and will be touring Australia and New Zealand in September. She is currently performing a residency at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.

“Dancing Queen” tracklisting:

  1. Dancing Queen
  2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
  3. The Name Of The Game
  4. SOS
  5. Waterloo
  6. Mamma Mia
  7. Chiquitita
  8. Fernando
  9. The Winner Takes It All
  10. One Of Us

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Ken Burns

    Ken Burns to Launch Documentary Filmmaking Course Online with MasterClass

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • Cher to Release New Album, ‘Dancing

    Cher to Release New Album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ Next Month

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • Karan Johar To Ascend ‘Throne’

    Karan Johar To Ascend ‘Throne’

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • "The Favourite" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Rachel

    Yorgos Lanthimos' 'The Favourite' to Be London Film Festival Centerpiece

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • Pablo Fendrik, Jayro Bustamante, Pepa San

    San Sebastian: Pablo Fendrik, Jayro Bustamante, Pepa San Martín, Emiliano Torres Set for Co-production Forum

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • "Made in Bangladesh" directed by Rubaiyat

    Factory Drama ‘Made In Bangladesh’ Picked up by Pyramide (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

  • Groot Guardians of the Galaxy

    Cinesite Buying Trixter, Germany's Leading VFX Outfit

    Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of  Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced today. The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement. “I’ve always liked Abba and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad