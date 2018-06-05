‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Chelsea Peretti Signs for Comedy ‘Spinster’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti is set to star as the lead of the independent comedy feature “Spinster.”

Andrea Dorfman is helming the project from an original screenplay written by Jennifer Deyell. Producers are Marc Tetreault (“Suck It Up”) from Shut Up & Colour Pictures, William Woods (“Mean Dreams”) from Woods Entertainment, Jay Dahl (“Heartbeat”) from Black Dog Films, and Bill Niven (“The Book of Negroes”) from Idlewild Films.

“Spinster,” currently filming, is financed in part by Telefilm Canada and Nova Scotia Business Inc. It’s the story of a woman who, after being unceremoniously dumped on her 39th birthday, faces her fear of becoming a pathetic, lonely spinster.

Peretti most recently starred in “Game Night” opposite Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams and completed shooting “Friendsgiving” opposite Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings. In addition to five seasons of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as administrator Gina Linetti, she has appeared in HBO’s farewell season of “Girls,” Fox’s “New Girl,” FX’s “Louie,” and Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show,” “Drunk History,” “Another Period,” and “Sarah Silverman Program.” She starred in her 2014 stand-up special “One of the Greats” on Netflix.

“We’re happy to have Chelsea onboard,” Tetrault said. “Her energy and wit will make the main character someone you want to root for.”

Peretti is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

