Chelsea Peretti to Host 2019 Writers Guild Awards

Chelsea PerettiHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual Variety Show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti will host the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17.

The show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m excited for people to judge the writing of my jokes!” Peretti said.

Chelsea Peretti is hosting the Writers Guild Awards, and she will do a FANTASTIC job. Not a WITCH HUNT,” executive producer Hugh Fink said. “I picked Chelsea because she’s a great comedian and writer. There was NO COLLUSION.”

Peretti has written for “Parks and Recreation,” for which she earned two Writers Guild Award nominations for comedy series in 2012 and 2013. She has also written for “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Kroll Show,” as well as the podcast “WTF” with Marc Maron.

She appeared in the farewell season of “Girls,” “New Girl,” “Louie,” “Alone Together,” “Kroll Show,” “Drunk History,” “Key and Peele,” and “The Sarah Silverman Program.” Peretti was in the comedy “Game Night,” and had wrapped shooting “Friendsgiving,” opposite Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, as well as the upcoming indie film “Spinster,” both due out next year.

Fink’s recent work includes serving as a writer on the upcoming Netflix series “Standup and Away!” with Brian Regan, and as host and executive producer of MeTV’s new show “Hugh Fink’s Real L.A.” He shared an Emmy Award in 2002 for writing for “SNL.”

Kelly Brock is co-producing the awards show. The head writer is Joe O’Brien, whose writing credits include “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” as well as co-producer on the Critics’ Choice Awards and producer on “Candid Camera.”

The WGA will hold a simultaneous awards ceremony on Feb. 17 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

More Film

  • Burning Korean Film

    Oscars: This Year's Foreign Language Shortlist Wins Over the Cinephile Crowd

    A collective sigh by critics greeted Monday’s announcement of the nine films shortlisted for this year’s foreign-language film Oscar. For once, though, it was a sigh of relief rather than exasperation, with few complaints arising over the chosen titles, which were broadly acclaimed. Controversy over prominent omissions is practically an annual tradition. Last year, critics [...]

  • Will Smith Genie

    First Look at Will Smith's Genie in 'Aladdin' Remake

    The first images of Will Smith as the Genie in the upcoming “Aladdin” remake have been revealed, along with a glimpse of Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The three stars appear on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s First Look issue in their Aladdin attire, with Smith donning [...]

  • Most Underrated Films of 2018

    The Most Under-Appreciated Movies of 2018

    Some were launched with mega-hype, only to wind up branded as financial disappointments. Others were indie-produced Cinderellas that got lost on their way to the ball. And one was a legendary film maudit that appears well on its way to becoming a footnote. What do they all have in common? Their inclusion on this list [...]

  • 'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs

    'Other People,' 'Rascal' Win Les Arcs Festival's Arte Kino Prize

    Aleksandra Terpinska’s “Other People” and Peter Dourountzis’s “Rascal” won the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at the 10th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village. The award was given by Remi Burah, who runs Arte France Cinéma and launched in 2016 ArteKino Festival, a European online festival in partnership with the digital service Festival [...]

  • Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress

    Holiday Soul Party Celebrates Inclusion Progress in Film and Television

    Merry doesn’t even begin to describe the crowd gathered at UTA on Tuesday night for the fourth annual Holiday Soul Party. Organized by the Committee of Black Writers of the WGA, the African-American Steering Committee of the DGA and the African-American Film Critics Association, and hosted by the Ghetto Film School Roster, the networking event [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section

    Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

    The first films in the Generation section at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled. The 16 movies will play in the Kplus and 14plus competition at the Berlinale, with organizers highlighting the recurring theme of young people looking for meaning in an uncertain world, and the number of female-centric stories that will be [...]

