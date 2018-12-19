Chelsea Peretti to Host 2019 Writers Guild Awards

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti will host the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17.

The show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m excited for people to judge the writing of my jokes!” Peretti said.

“Chelsea Peretti is hosting the Writers Guild Awards, and she will do a FANTASTIC job. Not a WITCH HUNT,” executive producer Hugh Fink said. “I picked Chelsea because she’s a great comedian and writer. There was NO COLLUSION.”

Peretti has written for “Parks and Recreation,” for which she earned two Writers Guild Award nominations for comedy series in 2012 and 2013. She has also written for “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Kroll Show,” as well as the podcast “WTF” with Marc Maron.

She appeared in the farewell season of “Girls,” “New Girl,” “Louie,” “Alone Together,” “Kroll Show,” “Drunk History,” “Key and Peele,” and “The Sarah Silverman Program.” Peretti was in the comedy “Game Night,” and had wrapped shooting “Friendsgiving,” opposite Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, as well as the upcoming indie film “Spinster,” both due out next year.

Fink’s recent work includes serving as a writer on the upcoming Netflix series “Standup and Away!” with Brian Regan, and as host and executive producer of MeTV’s new show “Hugh Fink’s Real L.A.” He shared an Emmy Award in 2002 for writing for “SNL.”

Kelly Brock is co-producing the awards show. The head writer is Joe O’Brien, whose writing credits include “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” as well as co-producer on the Critics’ Choice Awards and producer on “Candid Camera.”

The WGA will hold a simultaneous awards ceremony on Feb. 17 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.