Chelsea Barnard Out as Annapurna President of Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Chelsea Barnard has stepped down from her post as president of film at Annapurna, an individual with knowledge of the company told Variety.

An Annapurna spokesperson had no immediate comment. An email to Barnard was not immediately returned.

Barnard was shepherding both a Roger Ailes Fox News project and a Jennifer Lopez drama on the company’s slate, both of which have fallen apart, it was announced on Tuesday. Megan Ellison, Annapurna’s founder, will immediately take control of the unit and stabilize the slate, the insider said.

More to come…