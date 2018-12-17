×
Berlin Film Festival: Charlotte Rampling to Receive Honorary Golden Bear

Charlotte Rampling Euphoria
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated actress Charlotte Rampling, whose career has spanned more than 100 film and television roles, will be honored with a special Golden Bear at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival.

The fest will also pay homage to Rampling by screening a selection of her work, including Sidney Lumet’s “The Verdict” (1982), Francois Ozon’s “Swimming Pool” (2003) and Andrea Pallaoro’s “Hannah” (2017). The honorary Golden Bear will be presented to the veteran performer Feb. 14 at a ceremony featuring a showing of Liliana Cavani’s “The Night Porter” (1974).

“I’m very happy that this year’s homage is dedicated to the sublime actress Charlotte Rampling,” said Dieter Kosslick, the director of the Berlinale. “She is an icon of unconventional and exciting cinema.”

Rampling won the Silver Bear in 2015 for her performance in “45 Years” opposite Tom Courtenay; she also received an Academy Award nomination for the role. She served as president of the Berlinale jury in 2006.

Trained at the Royal Court Theatre in London, Rampling began her film career in 1965. Her performance in “The Night Porter” as a concentration camp survivor who comes across the Nazi who had forced her into sadomasochistic sexual games generated both controversy and critical raves in Italy. She has also starred in Woody Allen’s “Stardust Memories” and alongside Jennifer Lawrence in “Red Sparrow,” and in the TV shows “Dexter” and “Broadchurch.”

Rampling grew up in England and France, and lives in the latter country. She is currently shooting her next film, Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” which is scheduled for release next year.

The 69th Berlin Film Festival runs Feb. 7-17.

