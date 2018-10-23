‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Moves to Vacated ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Slot

Sony is moving its “Charlie’s Angels” reboot back five weeks to Nov. 1, 2019, to fill the slot vacated by “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Sony made the announcement Monday night, a few hours after Warner Bros. decided it would move Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” to June 6, 2020, with the explanation that the original “Wonder Woman” opened at the same time last year.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s three Angels working for a detective agency. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as their unseen boss, Bosley. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys. Sam Claflin, Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board for undisclosed roles in “Charlie’s Angels.”

Filming started in September. Banks and Max Handelman will produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

The film is based on the television series of the same name that ran from 1976 to 1981. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu portrayed the Angels in a pair of “Charlie’s Angels” movies that were released in 2000 and 2003.

“Charlie’s Angels” is currently the only title that’s set for North American release on Nov. 1, 2019, the day after Halloween.