You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Adds Nat Faxon, Chris Pang (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Pang and Nat Faxon
CREDIT: REX

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Banks and Max Handelman will produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The movie was just moved back five weeks to Nov. 1, 2019.

Pang is coming off the box office hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” where he played Colin Khoo. He is repped by Matt Shelton from Stride Management and Active Artists Management Australia.

Faxon stars in Netflix’s “Friends From College,” which recently wrapped its second season. He is also a series regular on the Netflix animated series “Disenchantment,” which just got a two-season renewal. He is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • (l to r.) Teyonah Parris as

    The Big Three Fall Film Festivals Dominate Awards Season

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • Best Picture Oscar Race Preview 2018

    Studios Step Back Into the Best Picture Spotlight

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • Chris Pang and Nat Faxon

    'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Adds Nat Faxon, Chris Pang (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • Terminator 2

    'Terminator' Reboot to Face 'Charlie's Angels' in November 2019

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D

    Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D Animated Sequel 'Bigfoot Superstar' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign Against Free Work

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

  • Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film 'The Boy'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad