‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Adds Nat Faxon, Chris Pang (EXCLUSIVE)

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Chris Pang and Nat Faxon have joined the ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s titular Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Banks and Max Handelman will produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The movie was just moved back five weeks to Nov. 1, 2019.

Pang is coming off the box office hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” where he played Colin Khoo. He is repped by Matt Shelton from Stride Management and Active Artists Management Australia.

Faxon stars in Netflix’s “Friends From College,” which recently wrapped its second season. He is also a series regular on the Netflix animated series “Disenchantment,” which just got a two-season renewal. He is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.