Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian Singer-Songwriter-Actor, Dies at 94

Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Rebours/AP/REX/Shutterstock

French-Armenian singer-songwriter-actor Charles Aznavour, best known for songs such as “She,” “Yesterday When I Was Young” and “For Mama,” has died at the age of 94. Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and appeared in more than 60 films. Bob Dylan considered Aznavour, sometimes referred to as a Gallic Frank Sinatra, to be “one of the greatest live performers” he’d ever seen.

More to follow.

  Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian Singer-Songwriter-Actor, Dies at 94

