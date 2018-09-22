You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Channing Tatum Says He’s Ready To Get Back to Work After Quiet Year

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work.

At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year.

“I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That is the biggest job that I have.”

The “Magic Mike” star, who voices “Smallfoot’s” main character Migo, continued that he might be reaching the end of his unofficial hiatus.

“I’m sort of ready to go back to work,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing…Maybe I’ll come and start interviewing people, I don’t know,” he joked. “I have no clue what I’m going to do, but I’m having fun though.”

LeBron James also voices a character in “Smallfoot,” and Tatum said working with the L.A. Lakers star was not something he ever saw happening.

“I didn’t think I’d be anywhere where LeBron James was, much less an animated movie about Yetis,” Tatum said. “I love him. Everybody loves LeBron for their own reasons, he’s just an insanely smart person. We talked at length about the studies they did with his school. I was like, ‘Why are you just doing third and fourth grade? What about those grades are special?’ And he said that those are the grades that if you can get them, if you can grab the kids’ attention to learn, then you can draft off that all the way into college…The guy can literally do anything.”

“Smallfoot” hits theaters Sept. 28.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • Channing Tatum on Taking Time Off,

    Channing Tatum Says He's Ready To Get Back to Work After Quiet Year

    2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work. At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year. “I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That […]

  • Poland's Gdynia Film Festival Signs Gender

    Poland's Gdynia Film Festival Signs Gender Pledge

    2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work. At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year. “I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That […]

  • Zendaya Wants To Do a 'Little

    Zendaya Wants To Do A 'Little Mermaid' Live Action: 'Why Wouldn't I?'

    2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work. At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year. “I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That […]

  • San Sebastian: ‘Midnight Runner’ World Premieres

    ‘Midnight Runner’ Takes Off at San Sebastian New Directors Premiere

    2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work. At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year. “I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That […]

  • village rockstars TIFF

    India Rolls With 'Village Rockstars' as Oscar Contender

    2018 has been a relatively low-key year for Channing Tatum, but he says he’s ready to get back to work. At the Saturday premiere of animated feature “Smallfoot,” his only film of the year, Tatum said he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year. “I have a kid, man,” Tatum explained. “That […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad