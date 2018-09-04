Chance the Rapper’s Pizza Horror Film to Hit Theaters for One Night Only

The pizza-related horror movie “Slice,” starring Chance the Rapper, is coming to theaters across the U.S. for one night only on Monday, Sept. 10.

Nearly two years after the rapper and activist announced the film would be in theaters in 2017, Chance tweeted that the world premiere will be held at the ArcLight Chicago theater in his hometown. Writer and director Austin Vesely said on Twitter that screenings will play in 21 cities that night.

Set in a mysterious city, “Slice” stars Chance as Dax Lycander, a “werewolf who is a former Chinese food delivery driver,” and focuses on an enigmatic outlaw who is framed for a killing spree against pizza delivery boys, Vesely told RedEye Chicago back in 2015.

Chance makes his acting debut, while Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Paul Scheer (“Children’s Hospital”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Rae Gray (“For the People”), and comedian Hannibal Buress (“Broad City”) also appear in the movie.

The official website for the film from distributor A24 listed screenings that will be held in in Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Boston; Brooklyn; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Los Angeles; Miami Beach; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis; and Washington, D.C.

The site says that a live Q&A with Vesely, Chance, Beetz, Scheer, and Gray will be simulcast after the film.

