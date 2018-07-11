‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Sets Next Movie

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Art Streiber for Variety

STXfilms has tapped “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to produce and star in the studio’s upcoming action-thriller “17 Bridges.”

Boseman’s writing and producing partner, Logan Coles, will also produce with “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo under their recently launched Agbo banner. Mike Larocca of Agbo will executive produce.

Brian Kirk, whose credits include “Luther” and “Game of Thrones,” is directing from a script by Adam Mervis (“The Philly Kid”). Boseman will portray a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption.

The movie will start production in September. STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production.

“STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on ’17 Bridges,’ bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said.

Chadwick Boseman’s razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in ‘Black Panther,’ and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like ‘Avengers: Infinity War,'” Fogelson added. “Their unique and intelligent approach to filmmaking is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare.”

In addition to starring in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” Boseman toplined “42,” “Get on Up,” and “Marshall.” Boseman and Coles are also set to produce the film adaptation of Hakeem Oluseyi’s memoir “The Stars in My Soul,” which has been picked up by Working Title. The duo worked together on 2016’s “Message From the King,” which Boseman starred in and executive produced, and Coles co-produced.

Four-year-old STX has been amping up its roster of mid-priced action movies with recognizable stars, including the upcoming “Mile 22” starring Mark Wahlberg and “Peppermint” with Jennifer Garner. Projects in the works include Vin Diesel’s “Muscle,” an untitled Dave Bautista action-comedy, and a pair of Jason Statham projects.

Boseman is represented by Greene & Associates, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham, and Coles is also repped by Management 360. The Russo brothers are repped by WME, and Kirk is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group (UK), and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown. Mervis is repped by Verve, Grandview and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

