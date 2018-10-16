Chadwick Boseman’s ‘17 Bridges’ Adds ‘Deuce’ Star Jamie Neumann (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Neumann, who can currently be seen on HBO’s “The Deuce” as Dorothy, has joined the cast of the STX action movie “17 Bridges.” Sources also tell Variety she has landed a recurring role on Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” and “NOS4A2.”

“17 Bridges,” directed by Brian Kirk, stars Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Taylor Kitsch, and Stephan James.

Boseman will portray a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 17 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Boseman, Logan Coles, and Joe and Anthony Russo are producing along with MWM Studios. Gigi Pritzker (“Hell or High Water”) will serve as a producer; Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich will serve as executive producers; and Melissa Rucker will be a co-producer, all on behalf of MWM Studios. Mike Larocca will executive produce the film under the AGBO banner.

Besides “The Deuce,” Neumann also had recurring roles in “The Sinner” and “The Looming Tower.” She is repped by MGMT Entertainment and APA Agency.