CBS Films Chief Terry Press Breaks Silence on Leslie Moonves Accusations

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women.

“As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote on her personal Facebook page. “I do not believe that it is my place to question the accounts put forth by the women but I do find myself asking that if we are examining the industry as it existed decades before through the lens of 2018 should we also discuss a path to learning, reconciliation, and forgiveness?”

Moonves is fighting for his professional life after a story broke on Friday that included allegations from six different women. CBS’s board is meeting on Monday to discuss what actions should be taken — it has already launched an investigation into Moonves’ behavior.

In a statement to the New Yorker, Moonves said, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

Related

Press has been an outspoken booster of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, and once threatened to quit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences if the group behind the Oscars didn’t oust Harvey Weinstein. However, she seemed conflicted about the right course of action, noting that some of the episodes took place decades ago. Moonves has been accused of forcibly kissing women who worked for or with CBS, including the actress Illeana Douglas. But Press seemed to hesitate at putting Moonves’ offenses in the same category as the crimes or misdeeds of other accused media figures.

“To reach a point where we can accept some space between zero accountability and complete destruction, we must first grapple with the issue of equivalency,” Press wrote. “If we paint episodes of vulgar (and deeply regrettable) behavior from 20 years ago with the same brush as serial criminal behavior, we will never move forward and more importantly, we eschew the complicated nuances of context for the easier path of absolutes. Outrage is a valuable commodity… but its usefulness can be diminished by overuse. And understanding and learning from the past is the only way towards a future that reflects real change.”

Moonves is the latest big name to be accused of sexual misconduct. Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons, and many others have also allegedly engaged in sexual harassment or, in the case of Simmons, assault.

CBS Films has released “Hell or High Water,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and “Patriots Day.” Under Moonves, CBS’s network has fielded such hits as “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Good Wife.” He is widely respected on Wall Street for his programming acumen. The company’s stock has been bruised by the scandal, falling more than 6% on Friday and dropping another 3% in early morning trading on Monday.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane in

    Korea Box Office: ‘Mission Impossible’ Beats 'Wolf Brigade'

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible': Is Tom Cruise Irreplaceable?

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    CBS Films Chief Terry Press Breaks Silence on Leslie Moonves Accusations

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

  • SOFA Unveils Participants, Experts for Sixth

    SOFA Unveils Participants, Experts for Sixth Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

  • Jerusalem Film Festival's Pitch Point Unveils

    Jerusalem Film Festival's Pitch Point Rewards Avishai Sivan's 'Lot's Wife'

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

  • "hide And Seek"

    Korea’s CJ E&M Launches Genre Label 413 Pictures

    CBS Films chief Terry Press said she is struggling to reconcile her personal experiences working for Leslie Moonves with a portrait painted in a recent New Yorker article of the network head as a serial harasser of women. “As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers,” Press wrote […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad